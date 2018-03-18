Sport Boxing

Sunday 18 March 2018

Watch: Michael Conlan extends unbeaten pro record with devastating second round TKO

Michael Conlan
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Michael Conlan continued his progression in the professional game with an impressive second round TKO victory over Hungary's David Berna at Madison Square Garden last night.

The former amateur world champion and Olympic bronze medallist took his pro record to 6-0 exactly a year on from his debut at the same venue.

The Belfast featherweight could have won inside the first round after sending his opponent sprawling to the canvas with a beautifully-timed shot to the solar plexus but Berna just managed to beat the count.

At the beginning of the second round, the 27-year-old Hungarian went down for a second time and the referee decided to put an end to the fight.

Conlan next fight is expected to be in Belfast in June.

