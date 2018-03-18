Watch: Michael Conlan extends unbeaten pro record with devastating second round TKO

The former amateur world champion and Olympic bronze medallist took his pro record to 6-0 exactly a year on from his debut at the same venue.

The Belfast featherweight could have won inside the first round after sending his opponent sprawling to the canvas with a beautifully-timed shot to the solar plexus but Berna just managed to beat the count.

At the beginning of the second round, the 27-year-old Hungarian went down for a second time and the referee decided to put an end to the fight.