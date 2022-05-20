WATCH: Katie Taylor phones to congratulate O’Rourke and Broadhurst as Irish golden girls bask in glory

KATIE Taylor has congratulated Ireland’s two newest world champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke.

In a telephone call late last night from her base in Connecticut to Istanbul, the World undefeated professional champion spoke with the two gold medallists who are following in her footsteps.

The Bray fighter won five successive World titles during her glittering amateur career which culminated in her Olympic gold medal success in London.

The call was arranged by Irish Head coach Zaur Antia, who has maintained close links with Taylor since she opted to turn professional after the Rio Olympics.

Taylor and Amy Broadhurst first met ten years ago when the then newly-crowned Olympic champion made a surprise visit to Broadhurst’s secondary school in Dundalk to congratulate the teenager on winning a European schoolgirl’s title.

Prior to Taylor’s World championship clash against Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden last month, Broadhurst travelled to Connecticut to spar with her.

“I believe I still need days to understand what I did today, “ said Amy after winning the gold medal in the light welterweight category in Istanbul.

“I have been dreaming about this moment since my childhood and I worked almost 20 years to win a big championship. I had to be patient and not make any mistakes against the counter-attacking Algerian.

“I felt in the second round that my strategy worked, and I knew that I could make it. I don’t remember what my coach Zaur Antia told me in the second break, but I gave it everything in the third.”

O’Rourke, who celebrated her 20th birthday last week, said she found it difficult to put into words what winning the gold medal in the light middleweight class meant to her.

“I won the EUBC European U22 Boxing Championships in Croatia this March, but this is something unexpected for me. My plan is always to be on the top of the podium, but I am over the moon after this success. I had to keep the distance in this final, and followed Zaur’s and John’s (Conlan) instructions.”

Antia praised the champions’ technical, tactical and athletics performances.

“Amy and Lisa’s technical, tactical and athletic performances in their bouts today showed their commitment and dedication to preparation for this tournament. All Team Ireland boxers performed well in Istanbul, and are better, more experienced boxers for having contested here. Amy and Lisa’s victories are magnificent achievements, and they should enjoy every moment of their wins.”

IABA President, Dominic O’Rourke, described it as a historic day for Irish boxing.

“A day that will be remembered for generations to come. Amy and Lisa have done themselves, their families, and their clubs; St. Bronagh’s and Olympic Galway, proud by showcasing the depth and quality of Irish boxing on the world stage,” he said.

Fergal Carruth, the IABA chief executive, said the scale of their achievement was almost immeasurable.

He pointed out that Team Ireland has won 29 medals at major competitions in the last few months with a record-breaking haul of medals at the European U22 Championships and winning the top team bronze award at the European Youths.

“These successes would not have been possible without our dedicated and immensely talented volunteers at club level, our competition organisers and the expertise of our High-performance team,” said Carruth.

The two gold medallists and the rest of the squad are due to flew into Dublin Airport tomorrow afternoon.



