WATCH: Katie Taylor hands Victoria Bustos back her belt in classy gesture following victory in New York

"You are a great champion." And with those words, Ireland's Katie Taylor showed she too is a great champion and person as the Bray woman handed defeated Victoria Bustos back her belt in New York.

Dominant Taylor defeated Bustos over ten rounds - 99-91 , 99-91, 98-92 - as the Argentine surrendered the belt she had held for five consecutive years.

Taylor now holds two belts in the lightweight division and wants all four by the end of the year. After the fight, classy Taylor entered Bustos' dressing room and handed back the belt, saying: "You are a great champion, Thanks so much."

While it's normal practice for a champion to hold onto the belt despite a loss, it's unusual for it to be returned by the person who has just won it. Matchroom Boxing confirmed a new belt would be making its way to Ireland.

🤝 Respect



Watch the moment @KatieTaylor paid a visit to Victoria Bustos' dressing room to hand back her IBF World Title after their 10 round contest. A new version of the IBF Title is on the way to Ireland 🇮🇪 #TaylorBustos #ChampChamp Taylor also paid tribute to Bustos when speaking to Sky Sports after the fight. "A tough, tough contest. I had to work for every second of every round there," said Taylor.

"She was obviously a proven champ coming into this fight so I knew I had to be sharp. I'm just so, so happy right now.

'I want all the belts by the end of this year' - Classy Katie Taylor sets ambitious target after dominant New York win "Possibly (her best performance as a professional), because I knew the quality of the opposition was much higher than before. It was definitely a tough, tough contest. I had to be clever right from the start. She's a very good counter puncher and she came on strong near the end as well.

"I think I mixed it up well between boxing and fighting there tonight."

