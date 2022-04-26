WATCH: Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano show mutual respect in appearance on American TV

KATIE Taylor and Amanda Serrano wowed the American breakfast TV audience today with a five-minute slot on the top-rated Today Show on NBC ahead of their historic showdown in Madison Square Garden.

The two boxers, both dressed in white, were warm and respectful towards each other, but promised that once the bell sounded on Saturday night their mutual admiration would end.

Against a backdrop of video highlights of their respective careers as well as still portrait shots, the pair explained to a non-boxing audience the significance of their showdown in MSG.

“We are obviously two great champions; like you said the best in the world. We are going to do what we have to do to win the fight,” said Taylor.

We’re sitting down with @KatieTaylor and Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters), two top-ranked fighters set to make boxing history. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/8Xh6ZbA2NL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 26, 2022

“We don’t train to lose, we train to win fights. We are both great champions. One of the reasons why this fight is so special is because it is the best versus the best in the world. It is an amazing moment.”

Serrano said she always wanted to make history. “To be in this iconic event sharing the ring with Katie Taylor, an amazing, undisputed, and undefeated champion is truly an honour.

“We are the first females to headline Madison Square Garden. It is almost sold out and they say that people don’t want to see women fight. This tells you something totally different.”

Asked about her training regime, Taylor said. “You have to beat your body into submission every single week. That’s what you have to do to be a great champion. It is the toughest sport in the world but the best sport in the world.”

She explained the significance of her Olympic triumph in London nearly a decade ago.

“The Olympic gold medal was a childhood dream for me. It is obviously the biggest honour you can have to represent your country in the Olympic Games and a very, very proud moment for me.

“I have been blessed to have a great career. But Saturday night is going to be the best night of my life. Everything is going to pale in comparison to what will happen on Saturday night.”

She agreed she sounded like she expected to win. “Of course, I do.”

Serrano responded: “I say the same thing. I am doing this for Latinos. This is the first time that Porto Rico will have an undisputed champion.

“We have had champions in every weight division, so one of my goals was to become an undisputed champion. I am a unified featherweight champion. But I get to do it in one night (become an undisputed champion) and so why not.”

Read More

Serrano was born in Porto Rico but moved to the US when she was a young child. She grew up and still lives in Brooklyn.

Asked about their mutual respect Serrano explained:

“Definitely this is a business, and we understand that. She has something I want, and she has something that she wants to keep.”

Taylor explained to the American TV audience about her family history in the sport.

“It is part of the blood, I guess. My Dad was a boxer, my two brothers boxed, my mother was the first female boxing judge in Ireland. So, I feel like I am carrying on her pioneering spirit. So boxing was just in my household growing up.

“The minute I walked into the gym as a nine or ten-year-old it just took hold of my heart and became my passion instantly. I just love the sport and everything about it.”

Even though the fight is close to being a sell-out there are still tickets available. Ring-side tickets costing an astonishing $2,551 each and are available, as are tickets priced between 41 and 60 dollars.

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN. An initial monthly subscription in Ireland costs €7.99. The Taylor-Serrano ring walk is scheduled for 3.15am (Irish time) on Sunday morning



