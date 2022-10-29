WATCH: Ireland’s Gary Cully knocks out French opponent inside 30 seconds on Katie Taylor undercard

Kildare boxer Gary Cully scored a sensational victory in the Wembley Arena, taking just 35 seconds to knock out unbeaten French lightweight Jaouad Belmehdi on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s World title fight.

The Naas lightweight, who penned a long-term promotional deal with Matchroom in the spring, repaid the faith Eddie Hearn showed in him when he flattened the 24-year-old Frenchman with a vicious left hook.

It was literally the first meaningful punch the 26-year-old southpaw had thrown in the contest. It was his ninth win by way of knock out and his fifth consecutive win inside the distance.

At 6-3 he is unusually tall for a lightweight and his French challenger was totally overwhelmed by the power of his shot.

He was clearly in no position to continue and referee Victor Loughlin called a halt to the contest, much to the delight of the Irish fans who had arrived early to witness it.

Cully, the Irish light weight pro champion, is coached by Katie’s father Pete and Niall Barrett and he certainly enhanced his burgeoning reputation with this performance. Eddie Hearn has promised him big fights in the future.

On the back of stopping Miguel Vazquez in the fifth round in Nottingham, Cully earned a long-term promotional deal with Matchroom. But this latest victory will capture the attention of his rivals in the lightweight division.

At the pre-fight press conference Cully said it was a dream come true to be on the same card as Katie Taylor and he was looking forward to fighting in Croke Park if the Taylor homecoming contest ever takes place in GAA HQ.