WATCH: 'I'm back' - Jason Quigley returns in style while Ray Moylette secures points decision

Quigley, who has missed more than a year of action due to an injury to his right hand, saw off Puerto Rican fighter Daniel Rosario with a sixth round KO.

Referee Mike Ryan was forced to halt proceedings after Quigley, fighting for the first time under new coach Dominic Ingle, dropped his opponent to the canvas for the second time in the fight.

The Donegal native has extended his professional record to 14-0, 11 of which have been KOs, while the defeat was the first of Rosario's career to come via TKO.