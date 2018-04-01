WATCH: 'I'm back' - Jason Quigley returns in style while Ray Moylette secures points decision
It was a good night for Irish boxing as Jason Quigley and Ray Moylette both recorded victories on Saturday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts.
Quigley, who has missed more than a year of action due to an injury to his right hand, saw off Puerto Rican fighter Daniel Rosario with a sixth round KO.
Referee Mike Ryan was forced to halt proceedings after Quigley, fighting for the first time under new coach Dominic Ingle, dropped his opponent to the canvas for the second time in the fight.
The Donegal native has extended his professional record to 14-0, 11 of which have been KOs, while the defeat was the first of Rosario's career to come via TKO.
💥IM BACK💥 pic.twitter.com/I8lmGEIeaK— Jason Quigley (@jay_quigley) April 1, 2018
It proved an easier outing for Ray Moylette who recorded a points victory over Matt Doherty, a bout which took place away from the television cameras.
The judges' unanimous decision came after six rounds which saw Moylette dominate the former MMA fighter in front of his opponent's home crowd.
With that victory, the Mayo fighter moves to 9-0 (3 KOs) as a professional following judges scores of 59-55, 59-55, 58-54.
