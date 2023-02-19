| 8.9°C Dublin

WATCH: Gary Cully produces another masterclass and eyes up world title fight on Katie Taylor undercard

Gary Cully celebrates victory after knocking out Wilfredo Flores Expand

Kildare boxer Gary Cully produced another masterclass as he made it 16 wins on the bounce by knocking out American Wilfredo Flores in Nottingham on Saturday night to win the WBA Inter-Continental title.

Cully was far too strong for his opponent and knocked him out in the second round of a one-sided contest to notch up his fifth successive stoppage win.

