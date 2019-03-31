Chaos reigned at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday night as Kash Ali was disqualified for biting British rival David Price during the fifth round of their heavyweight clash.

WATCH: Crazy scenes in Liverpool as Kash Ali is disqualified for biting David Price in heavyweight clash

After Price had connected with a strong counter-punch right hand on the previously undefeated Ali, both men ended up grappling.

As the pair, who used to be sparring partners, fell to the canvas, Ali landed on top of the Liverpool fighter and subsequently bit him under the ribs.

After Price showed referee Mark Lyson the bite marks, Ali - docked a point in the third round after previously being warned for punching to the back of the head - was swiftly disqualified.

The result saw the Birmingham fighter suffer a first defeat after 17 contests, with furious boxing fans hurling beer at him as he left the ring and made his way back to his dressing room.

"He gave it away in the press conference that he was going to lose his head," Price said afterwards.

"He was in the fight, he ruined it for himself! I'm not too pleased with my own performance.

"He said 'let's do a rematch' but I don't want to share the ring with an animal like that. The winner of Lucas Browne vs Dave Allen is one that I'm interested in."

Speaking in the ring, the fight broadcast on Sky Sports, Price was asked about a rematch, but he said: "I don't want to share a ring with an animal like that again."

Former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew branded Ali "a disgrace" and called for him to be banned.

"There isn't anything lower in life than biting a man when he is down," said Bellew. "He should never be allowed back in the ring again."

The British Boxing Board of Confirmed Alli would have his purse withheld and his future in the sport is now cast into serious doubt.

