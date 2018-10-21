WATCH: Conor McGregor offers support for Katie Taylor ahead of title defence in Boston

Conor McGregor has offered his full support to Katie Taylor ahead of the Irish woman's WBA and IBF world title defence against Cindy Serrano in Boston.

Two weeks after his fourth-round stoppage against Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Notorious looked in jovial spirits in Boston as he arrived in the Boston Garden.

"It's my first time watching you live and I am rally excited," said McGregor.

"You are an incredible boxer and we are all with you....See you after. I am here for you Katie, just you."

McGregor then took his place beside Spike O'Sullivan to watch Katie take on Serrano.

Online Editors