Watch: Andy Lee trains Sonny Bill Williams to win as he KOs former AFL hardman Barry Hall in under two minutes

Former World middleweight champion Andy Lee has notched up another coaching triumph that will bring joy to a host of retired GAA stars.

Two-time All-Blacks World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams, coached by Lee, took just one minute and 55 seconds to knock out former Aussie Rules hardman Barry Hall in a heavyweight contest in Sydney today.

Hall ran amok in Croke Park in 2006 in a brutal International Test match between Ireland and Australia. In the second Test, fighting broke out between the players even before the ball was thrown in. The game itself was a lawless affair, culminating in Meath’s Graham Geraghty being knocked unconscious.

Now aged 45, Hall also played in the 2003 International series. He had a chequered career in the AFL. While he captained the Sydney Swans to a Grand Final victory in 2005, he faced a total of seven disciplinary charges during his time in the game, including one incident in which he broke an opponent’s jaw in three places.

He was a talented boxer in his teenage years and contemplated turning to professional when he retired from the AFL. However, he only fought once before, in 2019, before tackling Williams, who now boasts a 9-0 record.

Williams, who represented his native New Zealand in both rugby league and union, trained in Dublin for the celebrity fight under the supervision of Lee.

He won 58 caps for the All Blacks and was part of the teams that won the 2011 and 2015 World Cups. He also played rugby sevens for New Zealand and featured in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He retired from rugby a year ago.

At the fight weigh-in, Hall headbutted Williams, but when the real action began in a theatre in Sydney, Williams was clearly the master and showed his older opponent no mercy.

Celebrity boxing contests between ageing stars from different codes has become big business, thanks primarily to the exploits of YouTuber Jake Paul. Williams – who now lives in Sydney – will probably see action again in the ring this year.