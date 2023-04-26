USA formally withdraw from IBA as amateur boxing crisis deepens

In a letter to the IBA, the chief executive of USA Boxing Mike McAtee states that the organisation is terminating its membership with the IBA with immediate effect.

In a separate letter sent to its members, USA Boxing have announced they will immediately begin the World Boxing application process and submit the required application on the first day of acceptance, on or about May 1, 2023.

The announcement comes in the wake of a decision by the IBA to file an official complaint against individuals and entities involved in the formation of World Boxing, a new organisation set up earlier this month with the stated aim of preserving boxing as an Olympic sport. The IBA labelled the new group as a ‘rogue boxing organisation’.

The IBA complaint has been lodged to the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU).

It is anticipated that the BIIU will initiate disciplinary proceedings against Mike McAtee, USA Boxing and other countries including Great Britain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, New Zealand and the Philippines and eventually expel them as the split in world boxing continues.

However, USA Boxing has pre-empted that process by simply leaving the IBA.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association has yet to formally commit to the new World Boxing organisation.

However, its Board of Directors and a majority of Central Council members are broadly supportive of the new organisation.

Indeed, Ireland was the second country in the world after the USA to announce a boycott of both the female and male world boxing championships this year. Nonetheless, there is considerable grass roots disquiet about any move to cut ties with the IBA.

The key concerns are a) whether World Boxing will be recognised by the International Olympic Committee b) will they recruit enough countries to form a viable organisation c) whether they will organise continental and world championships for underage boxers and d) will they offer financial incentives to boxers and countries as the IBA are doing.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland are enthusiastic supporters of the new body. The IABA decision will be made by club delegates at a special Congress later this year.

The letter sent to members by chief executive Mike McAtee states that USA Boxing and many National Federations have expressed growing concerns that the IBA leaders have failed to follow the IOC’s recommendations and have failed to implement the necessary changes required by the Lalovic Report for readmission into the Olympic movement.

McAtee lists a range of grievances and issues USA Boxing have with the existing world governing body presided over by Russian native Umar Kremlev, including an allegation that the IBA leadership ‘attempted to intimidate and threaten USA Boxing, other National Federations and Confederations not to exercise their constitutional rights of autonomy and independence.’

USA Boxing has participated in the Olympic Games since 1904 and has more Olympic medals than any other country: 117 including 51 gold medals.

“USA Boxing is committed to working tirelessly with World Boxing, like-minded National Federations and the worldwide Olympic-style boxing community to earn the privilege to be part of the Olympic Movement now and in the years to come,” says the letter.