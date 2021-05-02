By the end, she was rolling on the balls of her feet again, ducking, weaving, snapping out punches quicker than a snake’s strike.

From somewhere deep within, Katie Taylor changed the gearing of Saturday night’s fight with Natasha Jonas to ease away for a perfect eighteenth win from eighteen professional bouts. Business as usual for the statisticians then.

Still the holder of those four belts and pushing ahead – it seems - to even higher, more treacherous climbs. Unbeaten, undisputed, unsated.

That late rally fed an insinuation of control into Taylor’s third victory over Jonas, the previous two at amateur level. But this was another contest tugging her to the very floorboards of human resolve.

It went the distance as most of her fights do and there were enough scrapes and blotches around her face to articulate the awkwardness of the Jonas challenge. Only six of Taylor’s professional contests have ended prematurely and this never looked like being a seventh.

On the contrary, with two rounds to go, defeat seemed an entirely plausible possibility.

In an empty Manchester Arena, corner voices were loud enough to almost obscure the TV commentary, none louder than that of Jonas’s coach, Joe Gallagher.

And at times, you sensed his words were intended more for Katie’s ears than his own fighter’s.

“She doesn’t like it to the body Tasha!”

“Lovely stuff Tasha, she’s all over the place!”

“There’s rich pickings there Tasha!”

At one point, the referee was moved to interject, suggesting Gallagher might tone his conduct down a little. But the vibe was of a shark now sensing blood in the water.

What Taylor summoned to win was extraordinary in the end. And win she did. Two of the three judges had the boxers separated by just a single round at the end but, with her titles on the line, the Bray boxer again found a champion’s spine.

Katie herself described it as “an edge-of-the-seat fight” and that it truly was, only that strong finish in rounds nine and ten dissolving any worry that all might be lost here.

“Warrior women” was Jonas’s description of them when they boxed at the 2012 Olympics and it seemed just as apt in Manchester now as it did back then in the East-end of London.

But where, you have to wonder, is the end game for a boxer turning 35 in July?

Taylor’s love of the sport remains palpable, bringing to mind a quote from the late, great Marvelous Marvin Hagler who once declared ““If they cut my bald head open, they will find one big boxing glove. That’s all I am. I live it.”

But the ring is a place where people grow old overnight.

Katie’s charm is her ability to sell the idea, the illusion frankly, that the everyday hurt of this world does not deposit scars. You see, the cliched righteousness of the fighter, the polemicist’s noise, eludes her. Outside the ring, her hardness is a murmur.

She exists in parallel worlds almost. The first, a place of grace, easy humility and routine declarations of a deep, unflappable faith. The second, a war zone, an environment in which pain is the only compelling grammar.

Reconciling the two is challenging because one can seem so utterly out of synch with the other.

In a sense, only Katie’s anger forms a bridge. Occasionally, an opponent’s disrespect draws something from her that she does not naturally volunteer. Like the big Tajik, Mavzuna Chorieva, dropping her hands, rolling her eyes, feigning a drunken stumble when they boxed in the Olympic semi-final.

Taylor’s response? A mocking Ali shuffle. The confident boxer’s shorthand.

But that’s the height of her capacity for exhibitionism. Good manners are too important to her for this story to be contaminated with vulgarity. So the collateral damage of a life in boxing almost becomes invisible when we see her. Black eyes and broken noses always heal. Cuts get sealed. Headaches relent with the passage of time.

But it’s a jolt to think that London is almost a decade in her past now, isn’t it?

Remember how her father, Pete, wanted that Olympic final to be Katie’s last time in a ring. She’d gone to those Games with a record of just seven defeats in 136 amateur bouts, most of those defeats considered the price of dubious officiating. She was a four-time world champion, a five-time European champion.

Someone who’d taken home thirteen golds from the thirteen major championships she’d contested in the six years since Pete gave up his electrical business to concentrate on his daughter’s career.

“It’s just that you don’t play boxing”, he told us that evening she out-smarted Sofya Ochigava in the Excel Arena. “You play football, you play tennis, you play all these other games, but you don’t play boxing. It’s a serious sport. If you go in there and play, you’ll get hurt.”

Nine years later, she is now unbeaten in eighteen professional bouts.

And, if anything, all that structure and sacrifice that she embraced in life as an amateur has been taken to another place in the relative seclusion of Connecticut, where her work with Ross Enamait seems driven by an almost irrationally singular focus.

Katie has effectively been in camp on a continuous basis there for 17 months now.

The dream fight is a shot at seven-weight world champion, Amanda Serrano, a contest that would probably command unprecedented figures (in terms of audience and purse) in the history of womens’ boxing.

But it’s a fight considered unlikely this calendar year if Serrano’s comments are to be taken as a gauge.

Speaking on a weekend podcast, the Brooklyn-based champion suggested ““Me and her (Katie) have to continue to win so that we can make this mega fight. I’m willing to go up to Katie’s weight because, you know, I’ve been in every division and I know Katie Taylor’s not going to come to my weight division.

“So I’m willing to go to 135lbs for this fight because Katie’s a great champion and so am I. So we want to prove who’s the best. You know I really want that fight in the future so hopefully 2022 we can get that fight, because I want to become undisputed champion in 2021.

“So it’ll be undisputed champion against undisputed champion. I’m a seven-division world champion, she’s a two-division world champion, so it’s going to be a great fight!”

And before that for Taylor? Maybe a rematch with Jessica McCaskill who has become the undisputed welterweight champion since losing to Taylor at lightweight in December 2017.

Or perhaps a shot at one of the four current super-lightweight champions, specifically Chantelle Cameron, whose efforts at goading Katie seem the equivalent of a begging letter for a generous pay-day.

What we do know is that nobody but herself will retire Katie Taylor.

Through all the upheaval in her personal life, a story bottoming out so horribly at the Rio Olympics, her resilience, her single-mindedness, her willingness to chart an independent path, all of those qualities spoke of someone equipped to make her own decisions.

Taylor, plainly, does not need the money to do this. For her, this is a story simply about legacy now. About separating herself from every other female boxer in history.

But it’s 20 years since she fought Belfast’s Alana Murphy in Ireland’s first official women’s bout in Ireland, two decades during which she has been exemplary inside and outside the ring.

“It’s top-quality boxing” she told the Sky interviewer after Saturday’s epic. “You have skill, you have heart and you have grit, you have everything you need for an absolutely thrilling fight.”

And it was true, Saturday had all of those things against an opponent who retired from the amateur game two years after London following an early defeat at the Commonwealth Games. In Manchester, Jonas wore the name of her five-year-old daughter, Mela, on the back of her trunks.

She clearly has a life outside the ring today, admitting that it had been Taylor’s monetising of the women’s fight-game that drew her into the professional ranks.

Inevitably, there was talk of a rematch somewhere down the line too, yet the only value in such an event would surely be for the Liverpudlian.

Because these fights carry jeopardy only for the champion. Serrano alone now looks an opponent who makes sense in the Taylor story, but another year of gambling everything for that privilege?

As the American put it bluntly in that weekend podcast: “This is a business. We get paid to beat each other up in the ring!” Pain is real in this place.

Boxing - an unromantic place known for unromantic endings.