Unbeaten Monaghan boxer Stephen 'Hitman' McKenna calls out UK prospect Conor Benn

Unbeaten Monaghan fighter Stephen McKenna aims to make it eight professional wins inside the distance when he takes on Polands’s Damian Haus in a six round super lightweight contest in the Coventry Skydome Arena on Saturday night.

The 24-year is aiming to build a profile in the UK. His fight will open the Channel 5 live broadcast of the show at 10.0pm tomorrow night.

McKenna along with his younger brother Aaron do the bulk of their training in Los Angeles where they are based together with their father Fergal.

But since linking up with London-based promoter Mick Hennessy, Stephen who trades under the ring name 'The Hitman' has had three fights in the UK.

Haus is unlikely to present too much of a challenge to the Smithborough fighter. He last fought in 2019 and has won just one of his last six bouts, though his three wins all came inside the distance.

McKenna's pro fight ambitions are underlined by his decision to call out unbeaten British prospect Conor Benn, son of Nigel Benn whose two clashes against Ireland’s Steve Collins in 1996 caught the imagination of the Irish public.

“It would be a dangerous fight for him. Benn hasn’t come against a puncher yet and he wouldn’t make it past four, five or six rounds against me. I’d get him out of there really quick," said McKenna.

“I’ve been watching him and seeing a lot of flaws once he comes up against a guy like me he’s going to end up on his back.

“I’m still progressing and after a couple more fights we could make it happen, maybe next year. It would be a great fight which would capture the imagination of English and Irish fans,” suggested McKenna.

On the same bill Donegal super-welterweight Brett McGinty follows on his pro debut last December when he features in a four-round contest.

In the main event Birmingham’s Sam Eggington meets Mexico’s Carlos Molina for the vacant WBC silver middleweight title.