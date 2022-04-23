Tyson Fury’s wife Paris is pregnant with seventh child, friend claims, hours before his big bout

Tyson Fury's wife Paris is pregnant with the couple's seventh child, a friend of the Gypsy King has claimed, just hours before he steps into the ring to take Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium for his WBC heavyweight title defence.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008 at St Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, have six children but another is on the way, according to his boxing biddy Carl Froch.

During an appearance on Saturday's BBC Breakfast, Froch said: "He's got five or six children? I don't want to get it wrong, but he's got a lot of kids."

He added of the 32-year-old star’s wife: “I think Paris, his wife, is pregnant.”

Tyson already has six children including Venezuela (12), Prince John James (9), Prince Tyson II (5), Valencia (4) Prince Adonis Amaziah (3) and Athena (eight months).

Rumours of a new addition started swirling just the day before when the Gypsy King himself more or less said the couple were expecting.

He was quoted as saying: “My wife has been at home waiting for me for ten years, we have six kids and I am going to put another bun in her oven.

“Number seven is going to pop out anytime soon.

“I am going to be a family man and a big fat pig, fatter than I already am.”

Tyson met Paris when she was 15, and they didn't start dating until after Paris' 16th birthday.

The two tied the knot in 2008 at St Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Last August their latest baby Athena was born with neonatal supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), or an abnormally fast heart rate of around 300 BPM and nearly died as a newborn.

Their new baby was then placed into a neonatal intensive care unit [NICU], where she stayed for two weeks.

The Fury family were able to welcome their sixth child home on August 20, 2021.

It has been a tumultuous week for the world heavyweight champion who stormed out of an interview with Sky Sports and vowed never to speak to the broadcaster again as he was put on the spot over his links with mob boss Daniel Kinahan.

The Irishman who has advised Fury in the past, was named as being head of the Kinahan drugs gang and hit with worldwide financial sanctions by the United States government, who have offered a $5million reward for information on the group leading to the arrest and conviction of its leaders.

Kinahan, who has always denied any wrongdoing, is alleged to be one of the leaders of a cartel the US authorities

A day after US sanctions were brought against Dubai-based Kinahan, a virtual press conference took place to preview the fight at Wembley, but, with a moderator on hand to pick the journalists permitted to ask questions, Fury was not quizzed on the issue.

He did, however, address the elephant in the room after Tuesday's open workout at BOXPARK Wembley.

Asked if he had any business with Kinahan, Fury said: "Zero, absolutely zero.

“That’s none of your business and none of anybody else’s business, I don’t think. Is it?” Fury said. “My business is my business, your business is yours.

“Like I say, it’s got nothing to do with me in boxing. I’m just a stupid boxer who gets punched in the face for a living. If I wasn’t, I wouldn’t be here, would I?

“I’ve said this to quite a few people this week: I don’t get involved in other people’s businesses, and I keep mine to myself, and that’s it.

“What other people do in their own lives... I’ve got my own troubles and my own problems to work on myself with a wife and six kids, so I keep my business to myself.”