| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Tyson Fury’s Wembley showdown with Oleksandr Usyk cancelled

Tyson Fury Expand

Close

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury

George Sessions

Tyson Fury's proposed undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley has fallen through.

Talks between the two camps have taken place in recent months and an official announcement for an April 29 showdown had appeared close.

Most Watched

Privacy