Tyson Fury's long-awaited return confirmed as June date announced

Fury, the former unified heavyweight champion of the world, has been inactive since outpointing Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November 2015.

In June 2016 he was charged with testing positive for a banned substance prior to that fight, although Fury insisted he "never knowingly or deliberately committed a violation". He accepted a backdated two-year ban at the end of last year, allowing him to resume his career.