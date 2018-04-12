Tyson Fury's long-awaited return confirmed as June date announced
Tyson Fury has signed for Frank Warren and will make his comeback on June 9 at the Manchester Arena.
Fury, the former WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight champion, will end an exile of over two-and-a-half years when he takes on an unnamed opponent in his home city.
Fury, the former unified heavyweight champion of the world, has been inactive since outpointing Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November 2015.
In June 2016 he was charged with testing positive for a banned substance prior to that fight, although Fury insisted he "never knowingly or deliberately committed a violation". He accepted a backdated two-year ban at the end of last year, allowing him to resume his career.
Fury has also struggled with chronic depression and recreational drug abuse during his spell away from the ring, but returned to training in the new year and has made good progress at Ricky Hatton's gym in Manchester.
He sparred with Lucas Browne ahead of the Australian's fight with Dillian Whyte and has grown increasingly vocal about an impending return, repeatedly calling on unified champion Anthony Joshua to fight him before the end of the year.
