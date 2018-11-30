Tyson Fury weighs in at 18 stone 4lbs before tomorrow's World Title challenge with Deontay Wilder

TYSON FURY topped the scales at 265.5lbs in the Friday afternoon Los Angeles sunshine at the weigh-in for his WBC Heavyweight World Championship clash with Deontay Wilder.

Fury will take a weight advantage of over three stone into the ring with current champ Wilder weighing in at 212.5lbs.

Newly clean-shaven lineal champ Fury arrived standing up through the sunroof of his car and calmly pointing to the sky before taking to the stage.

There was no repeat of the histrionics that marred Wednesday’s press conference where a scuffle broke out between the two camps with officials ensuring a safe distance was kept as the two unbeaten fighters faced off.

Wilder weighed in without removing his black spiked skull mask and kept it on during the face off as Fury removed his shirt and pointed his finger at the man who’s belt he hopes to take on Saturday night.

Fury clearly believed he had got into Willder’s head, telling BT Sports afterwards: "He's flapping! His arse is flapping! He doesn't want to be in the fight and he is getting knocked out."

Wilder stayed on stage to give his interview, adding: "Talk is cheap, tomorrow is time. Actions speak louder than words so come tomorrow I get to release everything that is inside of me. I cannot wait."

Asked if it was the toughest fight of his career, the champion replied: "It's definitely the most important but definitely not the most difficult. My opponent last fight (Luis Ortiz) was way more difficult than him.

"There will be one champion , one face, one name and he goes by the name of Deontay Wilder. I am going to knock him out."

