Saturday 18 August 2018

Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder is ON after the 'Gypsy King' is made to go the distance by Francesco Pianeta

Tyson Fury in action during the fight. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Tyson Fury has beaten Francesco Pianeta on a points decision in their heavyweight fight in Belfast and his next fight will be for the WBC title against Deontay Wilder.

Fury won every round of tonight's contest and he did so in commanding style.

Fury was unsurprisingly announced as the winner, via a score of 100-90 on referee Steve Gray's scorecard.

Sections of the crowd present had booed at the fight's conclusion.

Wilder climbed into the ring to join Fury, where he declared that their proposed fight is "officially on".

Fury then told him: "I'm knocking you the f*** out, boy".

Fury has agreed to a fight against the WBC heavyweight champion and the date and venue will be announced next week, promoter Frank Warren has announced.

"The fight's on. The details will be revealed but the fight's on," he said.

Online Editors

