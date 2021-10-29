Tyson Fury urged to retire by Ricky Hatton as world heavyweight champion has ‘nothing left to prove’

Tyson Fury has been urged to retire from boxing by Ricky Hatton as the world heavyweight champion has “nothing left to prove”.

The Briton, who holds the WBC and Ring Magazine belts, destroyed Deontay Wilder inside 11 rounds to definitively end their three-fight rivalry.

But with Joshua losing his titles to Oleksandr Usyk and chasing redemption in a rematch next year, Fury’s close friend is adamant he should not wait around to meet his British rival and instead hang them up.

“Tyson’s proved himself,’ Hatton told the Mail. “He’s had that trilogy with Wilder, he beat [Wladamir] Klitschko. Tyson’s not like AJ; he’s suffered from depression, drinks and drugs and all he now wants is the defining fights and to get out the game.

“Let’s have it right, if Tyson wants to retire he’s got nothing more to prove. The only thing that Tyson wants to know in his own mind, just like AJ does, is who the best out of he and AJ is.

“But Tyson can’t wait another two years while he fights him and he fights him, he’ll want to be in and out now. He deserves it as well. I’m sure his wife Paris doesn’t want to see him stood there getting knocked on his arse every five minutes. Tyson’s done his job now as far as I’m concerned.

“It’s a shame if the AJ fight doesn’t happen, and if it does it has to happen quickly, because Tyson’s ready for hanging up his gloves now. As his friend, I want him to hang them up – he’s got nothing left to prove.”

Should Fury decide to pursue a fight with Joshua, then a WBC title defence with Dillian Whyte will likely take place first, posing further risk, while AJ rolls it back against the Ukrainian during the first part of 2022.