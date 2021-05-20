Tyson Fury to fight Deontay Wilder in July with Anthony Joshua bout delayed after legal challenge

Tyson Fury’s (right) projected world heavyweight title clash against Anthony Joshua appears to have been plunged into doubt by an American legal ruling. Fury announced this week that the British pair would clash in Saudi Arabia on August 14 but he has now been told he must undertake a third fight against Deontay Wilder (left) first.

Tyson Fury is likely to fight Deontay Wilder, rather than Anthony Joshua, this summer, with a deal for a bout in Las Vegas on July 24 possibly to be finalised this week.

That would mean Fury’s showdown with Joshua being rescheduled for the end of the year, still taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Fight promoter Bob Arum has reserved the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team, for a block-busting third encounter between Fury and Wilder.

The latest twist came after Wilder won an arbitration case in the United States earlier this week for a rematch with Fury, based on the terms of the contract of their fight in February 2020.

A judge ordered the rematch to take place by September 15, with implications of injunctions and proceedings without a resolution.

Fury had originally reacted to the news of the arbitration case by accusing Wilder of chasing a $20 million (€16.44m) fee to step aside and allow the Joshua bout to go ahead.

“What a joke the ‘Bronze Bomber’ has become,” Fury said on Instagram. “Asked for $20m to move over, joker. Looks like I have to (fight him) again.”

It now appears Wilder is keen on a lucrative third match-up with Fury, who stopped him in the seventh round of a torrid fight in their last encounter. Their first fight was drawn.

