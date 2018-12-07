Tyson Fury moves step closer to Deontay Wilder rematch after WBC sanctions pair to fight again

The prospect of another fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder moved a step closer on Friday night when the WBC voted unanimously in favour of sanctioning a rematch.

Wilder held onto his WBC belt after a controversial split-decision draw when the two men met in the ring last weekend.

Both men suggested they would be keen on a rematch and the WBC have now officially sanctioned the fight.

The decision means Wilder can now negotiate a second fight with Fury, despite having Dominic Breazeale as mandatory challenger.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said: “The World Boxing Council conducted a vote through the Board of Governors, which resulted in a unanimous agreement to sanction a direct rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

“Wilder and Fury gave boxing one of the best fights in the heavyweight division in a long time, which has created tremendous popular demand for the fans to see a rematch.

“The WBC is happy to confirm that a direct rematch has been approved and will create in a ruling which will also consider the mandatory status of the division.

“I wish to once again congratulate Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury for their great battle inside the ring and for the exemplary sportsmanship after the bout.”

