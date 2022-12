Tyson Fury in action during his WBC World Heavyweight title fight against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tyson Fury has beaten Derek Chisora by 10th-round stoppage in their WBC heavyweight title fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fury completed a trilogy of wins over his old rival on a cold Saturday night in London.

In front of a 60,000 crowd, Fury dominated from the opening bell but Chisora battled on until referee Victor Loughlin called a halt with seconds remaining in the 10th of 12 rounds.