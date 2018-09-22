Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to go toe-to-toe on December 1

American Wilder, 32, and Fury, 30, have agreed to the bout with a venue in the United States, expected to be Las Vegas, set to be announced next week. The promotional tour for the fight gets under way in London on October 1.

It will be only the third fight of Fury's comeback - after defeating Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta - following a two-and-a-half-year absence.

Wilder will have held the WBC title for almost four years when he meets Fury, with both fighters boasting undefeated records.

"Deontay Wilder, you are going to get it and you are in big trouble," Fury said in a video uploaded to his Instagram account.

"I have never met a man I couldn't beat in the boxing ring or outside on the street.

"I know you have got a big punch and I know you are unbeaten. I know you have got a big mouth and I know you want to win, but you don't want it like I do.

"You can't beat me. I will force my will upon you until you quit, and that is a promise."

Wilder later posted a video to his Twitter account, saying: "I can't wait.

"It is going to be an exciting fight, an explosive fight, and one for the legacy. Definitely one for my legacy.

"You've got the WBC heavyweight champion of the world versus the lineal champion. It is going to be a pleasure.

"The two best heavyweights, competing against each other, the best fighting the best, and giving the people what they want. This is what we're doing."

