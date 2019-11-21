Two-time Olympic medallist Paddy Barnes retires from boxing with immediate effect

The 32-year-old Belfast man famously won Olympic bronze in Beijing in 2008 and London four years later in addition to European and Commonwealth gold at Light Flyweight. He is the only Irish athlete beside Pat O'Callaghan, who won double gold in the hammer throwing event at the 1928 and 1932 Games, to medal at successive Olympiads.

"After taking some time, I’ve came to a decision to retire. I had a great career and achieved so much, he said in a statement.

"I have loved every minute of boxing, it has been my life for 21 years."

Barnes turned professional after his last 16 defeat at the Rio Olympics in 2016 where he carried the flag for the Irish team at the opening ceremony, a moment he described as one of the "proudest of my career" in his statement.

However, he was unable to fulfil his ambition of winning a world title in the pro game, being stopped by a body shot in round four of his WBC flyweight title bout by the Nicaraguan boxer Cristofer Rosales.

Barnes announced his decision though his twitter account and retires with a professional record of 6 wins and 3 defeats, culminating in his defeat to Jay Harris in Belfast last month.

“Professional boxing was never a dream of mine but I threw myself into the deep end straight away. It didn't work out," he admitted.

Barnes, who boxed out of the Holy Family BC, went on to thank his club coaches and High-Performance trainers John Conlan, Zaur Antia and former Irish coaches Billy Walsh and Eddie Bolger.

"I achieved my dream of becoming an Olympian and getting to carry the Irish flag and the Olympic Games opening ceremony," he said.

