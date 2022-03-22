Two more gold medals for Ireland in European boxing Championships

Ireland’s Niamh Fay and Lisa O’Rourke have secured gold medals at the European U-22 boxing championships in Porec, Croatia.

There was disappointment, though, for middleweight Aoibhe Carabine who was beaten in her final. But she takes home a silver medal.

From the north county Dublin village of Ballyboughal, Fay underlined her potential with a dominant performance in the bantamweight final against Italian Sharon Prisco.

A former European youth champion, Fay outclassed the Italian and, not surprisingly, was celebrating her victory before the official had finished announcing the result.

Earlier O’Rourke was crowned the light middleweight champion.

The Roscommon fighter beat Poland’s Daria Parada on a 4-1 split decision. O’Rourke, a younger sister of Tokyo Olympian and European champion Aoife, was far the busier fighter in an entertaining contest and landed the majority of the scoring punches.

A versatile sports women, she also plays Gaelic football for her native county.

Carabine faced Ukrainian Karolina Makhno in her gold medal bout.

The first round was close, but the taller Ukrainian was slightly faster to the punch and led 3-2 after three minutes. She subsequently got the verdict from all five judges in the two remaining rounds to secure a unanimous win.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s heavyweight champion Jack Marley bids for a gold medal in the tournament on Wednesday.

Ireland will bring home seven medals with Paul Loonam (lightweight), Dylan Eagleson (bantamweight) and Kaci Rock (welterweight) winning bronze medals before being eliminated in their respective semi-finals.