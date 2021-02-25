Two medals secured for Ireland but more controversy in Bulgaria as Michaela Walsh is denied by judges

Michaela Walsh reacts angrily after her quarter-final defeat at the AIBA Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament at Sofia in Bulgaria. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Two Irish boxers are guaranteed to bring home medals from the prestigious Strandja multi-nation tournament in Bulgaria

Rio Olympian Brendan Irvine – who is the only Irish boxer to have qualified so far for the Tokyo Games – and European middleweight champion Aoife O’Rourke will box in the semi-finals tomorrow. At worst they are guaranteed bronze medals.

In the quarter-finals of the flyweight division, Irvine underlined his class with a unanimous 5-0 win over Bashkim Bejoku from Kosovo. Meanwhile, O’Rourke saw off the challenge of Sennur Demir from Turkey on a majority 4-1 decision.

But featherweight Michaela Walsh suffered a 3-2 quarter-final loss to Karina Tazabekova from Russia, though most observers believed the Belfast fighter had done enough to get the decision.

There is a long history of Irish female boxers failing to get the verdict in close fights on Bulgarian soil when they face opponents from Eastern Europe or Russia.

On Wednesday, former World champion Kellie Harrington believed she had done enough but lost on a majority 4-1 decision to a Russian while at the peak of her amateur career Katie Taylor was deemed to have lost to local favourite Denitsa Eliseeva in the Strandja tournament in 2011.

Read More

Online Editors