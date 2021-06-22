Two Irish boxers will fight for European Gold on Thursday

Two Irish boxers will fight for gold medals at the European U-22 championships in Italy on Thursday.

They had contrasting paths to the finals.

Nineteen-year-old Sligo native Dean Clancy, who boxes out of the Sean McDermott Boxing club based in Manorhamilton, County Leitrim, underlined his potential with a classy performance against Italian light welterweight Matteo Ara.

The Irish fighter never allowed the southpaw settle into the three-round contest. Clancy controlled the tempo of the fight and ran out the most convincing of winners. Four of the judges awarded him all three rounds while the fifth official scored two of the rounds in favour of the winner.

Clancy will fight Israeli Ahmad Shtiwi in the final.

Meanwhile, Movivea’s Adam Hession received a walk over in his bantamweight semi-final. His Polish opponent Pawel Brach picked up a rib injury in his quarter-final victory and pulled out of the contest. The Galway fighter will meet Artur Bazeyan from Armenia in the final.

At worst the pair are guaranteed silver medals as well as a cheque for 4,000 dollars each. However, both will be aiming to upgrade to gold and take away the top prize of 8,000 dollars.

Read More

However, there was no joy for Monkstown BC heavyweight Jack Marley who lost on a unanimous points decision to Artyan Yardanyar from Georgia in the 91kg semi-final.

All the damage was done in the first round with Marley being caught by a big punch and the three of the judges scored the round 10-8 in favour of the Georgian.

The heavy hitter got the nod from four of the judges in round 2 before Marley, the Irish U-18 heavyweight champion, finally got a chance to show off his superior boxing skills in the last round which four of the judges gave him the nod in. But he had too much ground to make up as the Georgian went through 29-27, 29-27, 29-27, 29-27, 29-28.

Still, it was an excellent championship for Marley who comes home with a bronze medal and a cheque for 2,000 dollars.