Two Irish boxers get closer to medals at European Championships in Armenia

Ireland's Gabriel Dossen is declared the winner against Rami Mofid Kiwan of Bulgaria in their lightweight 47 bout during the EUBC Elite Men's European Boxing Championships preliminary rounds in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo: Hrach Khachatryan/Sportsfile

Two Irish boxers are within sight of the podium at the European championships in Armenia after impressive wins today.

Gabriel Dossen (Olympic, Galway) won his second bout in the middleweight division in Yerevan to reach the quarter-finals. He outclassed the number four seed, Mofid Rami Kiwan from Bulgaria to go through on a unanimous 5-0 decision.

Dossen will now box for a bronze medal on Friday afternoon. He found his range early in the first round and never allowed the home fighter time to settle.

After two rounds he was virtually assured of a place in the last eight, but he kept up the pressure in the final stanza to underline his dominance.

Meanwhile, flyweight Sean Mari (Monkstown, Dublin) advanced to the quarter-finals with 4-1 majority decision over number three seed Omer Ametovic from Serbia.

He will also box for a medal in the quarter-finals on Friday as will Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family, Drogheda).

Nesbitt who received a bye to the last eight in the 48kg minimum weight class faces Bulgarian Ergyunal Sebahtin.

Later today team captain Adam Hession (Monivea BC, Galway) meets Vasile Ustuoi (Belgium) in a featherweight bout while lightweight JP Hale take on the number three seed Arslan Khataev (Finland).