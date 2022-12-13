Triple gold medallist Amy Broadhurst tops World boxing rankings

Triple gold medallist Amy Broadhurst is the World’s top ranked light welterweight boxer for 2022.

Broadhurst, one of ten nominees for RTE’s Sportsperson of the Year on Saturday night, is the current World, European and Commonwealth champion after an extraordinary year of success which began when she sparred with World professional champion Katie Taylor last spring in the US.

Taylor, the undisputed and undefeated World professional lightweight champion is also in the running for the RTE award.

In the end of year International Boxing Association rankings, Broadhurst is rated the number one rated fighter in the 67kg weight category.

The rankings are based primarily on results in major championships stretching back to last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Though Broadhurst didn’t compete at the Games, the light welterweight category is not an Olympic division, so her absence didn’t impact on her rankings.

Though the Dundalk native is the only Irish fighter, male or female to be ranked at number one, the strength of the Irish female squad is underlined by the presence of six of Broadhurst’s teammates in the top ten of their respective divisions.

Olympic lightweight champion Kellie Harrington is ranked second behind Olympic and World silver medallist Beatrix Ferreira, who recently turned professional and already has two wins under their belt. Her manager is Brian Peters who also guides the fortunes of Katie Taylor.

Harrington’s absence from the World championships in Istanbul is the reason why she is rated behind the Brazilian.

European silver medallist and Commonwealth featherweight champion Michaela Walsh is ranked fourth in the world – though the results at the Commonwealth Games are not taken into consideration in compiling the rankings.

Two Irish females are in the top 11 ranked light middleweights.

World champion Lisa O’Rourke, who had a breakthrough 2022 culminating in her gold medal performance in Istanbul, is ranked third while Tina Desmond who won a silver medal at the European championship when O’Rourke was absent due to injury is ranked 11th.

O’Rourke’s older sister Aoife, a double European champion, is ranked sixth in the middleweight division. The other top Irish fighters ranked in the top ten are Shannon Sweeney (minimum weight) and Caitlin Fryers (light fly) who are both ranked eighth while flyweight Carly McNaul is just outside the top ten in 13th spot.

All this augurs well for a fascinating elite Irish championship next month, provided all the top fighters take part.

Given there are only six Olympic weights in women’s boxing, the majority have no choice but to fight in the National Stadium as the journey to the 2024 Paris Games begins.

Amy Broadhurst is expected to move up to the 67kg welterweight category as there is no light welter division in Paris while Lisa O’Rourke is also likely to compete in this division – otherwise she would have to switch to the middleweight category and face her sister Aoife.

Likewise, Tina Desmond has to switch weight as the light middleweight category is not catered for in the Olympics.

The contrast between the strength of the men’s and women’s Irish squad is striking.

The top ranked male boxer is Olympic welterweight bronze medallist Aidan Walsh who is seventh. His absence from both the World and European championships due to injury impacted on his ranking.

Current European middleweight champion, Gabriel Dossen, is ranked tenth, European silver medallist Dylan Eagleson is the 11th ranked bantamweight and Waterford’s Keylan Cassidy is also the 11th ranked in the light heavyweight division.

The International Olympic Committee, who will be running the Olympic qualifying process which begins at the European Games in Krakow next summer, are due to announce the specific details of the tournament early next year.

In the event of them using a seeded draw, the IBA rankings would assume huge significance.