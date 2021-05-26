Travel issues see Wayne McCullough replace Andy Lee in Jason Quigley’s corner for make-or-break Vegas fight

Wayne McCullough will work Jason Quigley’s corner in Saturday's fight with Shane Mosley Jnr. Picture: Team Quigley

Irish boxing legend Wayne McCullough will be in Jason Quigley’s corner for his make or break fight against Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The ‘Pocket Rocket is filling in for Quigley’s regular coach Andy Lee who is unable to travel.

“I’m honoured to be here,” said the 1992 Olympic silver medallist and former World pro champion.

“I know where Jason is at and he was the ability to win this fight.”

The pair previously worked together in 2011 when the Donegal middleweight had two fights in the World Series of Boxing.

Quigley is bidding to win the NABO middleweight title against the American whose father Shane ‘Sugar’ Mosley won multiple World championship titles.

McCullough, who is now a full-time pro boxing trainer, won’t be making any changes to Quigley’s game plan for the fight.

“I’ve had a good talk to Andy, who’s a great guy. I won’t change his style of anything drastic. It’s just small things.

“Jason is hitting really hard and he’s as fresh as a daisy. He’s ready to rumble. He’s confident, and he’s on weight.”

Quigley will also have the Raphoe ABC head coach Gary McCullagh and Robbie McKeever, Lee’s assistant coach, in his corner.

Said Quigley: “It’s a big fight for me. I’m excited and looking forward to it. I’m ready to rock and roll. There is no question in my mind that I’ll get in there and take care of business”

The fight will be shown live on the DAZN streaming service,