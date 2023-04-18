Tokyo medallist Aidan Walsh left out of Olympic squad for Paris qualifier
Sean McGoldrick
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh has been omitted from the Irish boxing squad for the Olympic qualifier in June, Independent.ie understands.
Latest Boxing
Battle for control of international boxing escalates as IBA issues ‘official list of eligible boxers’ for Olympic qualifiers
USA Boxing banned from all events run by Russian-led IBA
USA formally withdraw from IBA as amateur boxing crisis deepens
Kieran Molloy makes triumphant ring return to his native Galway
Conor Benn charged with anti-doping violation and hit with provisional suspension
Boxer Conor Benn refuses to comment on claims he has been ‘provisionally suspended’ by UKAD
Tokyo medallist Aidan Walsh left out of Olympic squad for Paris qualifier
Civil war breaks out in amateur boxing as IBA lashes out at new federation World Boxing
New organisation World Boxing launched with aim to secure the sport’s Olympics future
Major split in world boxing as Ireland joins leading nations in new governing body set up
Top Stories
Brendan Fanning: How Leinster tore up the script to blast into Champions Cup decider
Asking for a friend: ‘My girlfriend spends her cash getting drunk with friends while I save for a house. Is she serious about getting a mortgage with me?’
Clare’s John Conlon picks up man of the match award before dashing back to brother’s wedding to fulfil best-man duties
Man treated for serious injuries after alleged assault at Killarney hotel
Latest NewsMore
Jeff Stelling to leave Sky Sports after more than 30 years at broadcaster
Rylan Clark on delay at Euston: ‘I will give £50 to anyone that will cuddle me’
Clare’s John Conlon picks up man of the match award before dashing back to brother’s wedding to fulfil best-man duties
Britain’s Got Talent sees animated cat performance from mysterious guest
Rhasidat Adeleke goes close to Irish 100m record in Texas
Ireland consigned to wooden spoon following comprehensive defeat in Scotland
Jamison Gibson-Park sounds Champions Cup battle cry: ‘We are in a better place than we were last year’
Breaking | Limerick stunned as Clare lay down Munster title marker with sensational victory over All-Ireland champions
Wexford hold off resurgence from Antrim to secure Leinster SHC victory
Cian Boland’s stunning strike sparks Dublin into action to beat Westmeath