Tokyo medallist Aidan Walsh left out of Olympic squad for Paris qualifier

Aidan Walsh Expand

Aidan Walsh

Aidan Walsh

Aidan Walsh

Sean McGoldrick

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh has been omitted from the Irish boxing squad for the Olympic qualifier in June, Independent.ie understands.

Instead five-time Elite champion Dean Walsh, who sensationally beat his unrelated namesake in the semi-final of the light middleweight category at the IABA championships, has got the nod in the 71kg category.

