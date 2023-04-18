Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh has been omitted from the Irish boxing squad for the Olympic qualifier in June, Independent.ie understands.

Instead five-time Elite champion Dean Walsh, who sensationally beat his unrelated namesake in the semi-final of the light middleweight category at the IABA championships, has got the nod in the 71kg category.

The squad has yet to be formally named or ratified by the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

However, barring injury or an unforeseen development the current batch of selected number one seeded fighters will represent Ireland at the European Olympic qualifier in Krakow, Poland.

Despite doubts about the future of boxing at the Olympics and the possible difficulties facing International Olympic Committee’s Task Force in recruiting enough technical officials, referees and judges, an IOC spokesman said the tournament will definitely go ahead.

A surprise medallist in Tokyo, Aidan Walsh was unable to box in the semi-final at the Games after damaging both his ankles when he landed awkwardly while celebrating his bronze medal win.

Since then his career has been blighted by injury, though he won the gold medal in the 71kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer.

In 2015 Dean Walsh, a nephew of former Irish Head Coach Billy Walsh, won a bronze medal at the European championships in Bulgaria when he was aged 21. He subsequently failed to qualify for the Rio Games and afterwards his life outside the ring temporarily spiralled out of control.

He made a spectacular comeback at the Irish Elite championships, claiming his fifth Irish title and was also named Boxer of the Tournament. Both were selected for the subsequent Strandja tournament in Bulgaria where they won two bouts each.

Aidan then withdrew due to injury while Dean dropped a 4-1 decision to a Danish fighter. The coaches in the High Performance Unit observed their form since in training and sparring and the Wexford fighter now has a second chance to qualify for the Olympics.

World, European and Commonwealth champion Amy Broadhurst has also been selected even though she suffered a shock defeat in the IABA Elite welterweight final to former European medallist Grainne Walsh.

Broadhurst moved up to the 66kg division because there is no Olympic competition in the light welter division where she excelled last year completing the World, European and Commonwealth treble.

After her loss in the National Stadium Broadhurst excelled at the Strandja Tournament, winning the gold medal in the 66kg division whereas Walsh excited early.

Another Elite champion who has missed out is bantamweight Niamh Fay who won the European U-22 title last year. The coaches have opted instead for Jennifer Lehane even though she lost to Fay in the national final.

Despite missing the Elite championships due to injury, Tyrone’s Jude Gallagher has got the nod in the featherweight division.

Current Olympic champion Kellie Harrington will, as expected, campaign in the lightweight division.

No male boxer was selected in the super heavyweight category.

On Monday the 12 number one seeded fighters – six males and six females – flew out to Germany together with a number of the number two seeded fighters for a two-week-long training camp.

The top seeded fighters who are travelling to Poland for the Olympic qualifier will take part in the multi-nation tournament in the Czech Republic after the camp concludes.

It is understood the squad is: Daina Moorehouse (fly), Jennifer Lehane (bantam), Michaela Walsh (feather), Kellie Harrington (light), Amy Broadhurst (welter), Aoife O’Rourke (middle), Sean Mari (fly), Jude Gallagher (feather), Dean Clancy (light welter), Dean Walsh (light middle), Kelyn Cassidy (light heavy), Jack Marley (heavy).