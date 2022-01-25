‘Tick tick effing tick tock’ - Tyson Fury slams Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua as wait for next opponent goes on

Tyson Fury has hit out at British heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte as the wait goes on for confirmation of his next opponent.

WBC chief Mauricio Sulaiman has set a revised deadline of 6.0pm on Wednesday evening for purse bids for Fury to defend his WBC title against mandatory challenger Whyte.

However, Whyte is unhappy at a potential 80-20 financial split in Fury’s favour for that showdown and reportedly could be offered money to step aside.

Meanwhile, reports over the weekend suggested that Joshua was ready to accept a £15m deal to step aside and allow Fury to meet unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in a mammoth undisputed clash.

Joshua had previously triggered a rematch clause to attempt to win back the belts he lost to Ukrainian Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September, with that fight expected to take place in London in April.

He strongly dismissed claims about a step-aside agreement on Monday, stating in a video released on social media: “I ain’t signed no contract; I ain’t seen no contract.

“So as it stands, stop listening to the bulls**t until it comes from me.”

Fury’s co-promoter and Top Rank boss Bob Arum also previously stated during Whyte’s arbitration case against the WBC - another cause for delay - that Fury could even take on the likes of Andy Ruiz Jr or Robert Helenius next in a non-title bout.

Taking to Twitter after a gym session on Tuesday, Fury expressed his ongoing frustration with Whyte and Joshua and vowed to make them pay for the delay in getting his next fight over the line.

“Tick tick effing tick tock is the subject of today,” he said in a short clip. “Is Dillian Whyte going to fight me? Is Anthony Joshua going to step aside?

“Let me know because I am sick of looking at these bums, sick of listening to their excuses. Tick tick tock, the time has run out the bottle.

“You’re all getting a good hiding. Cowards.”

Read More

© Evening Standard