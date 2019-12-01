KATIE Taylor is on course to meet the 'First Lady' of women's professional boxing Cecilia Braekhus next year according to Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn who now promotes both fighters.

KATIE Taylor is on course to meet the 'First Lady' of women's professional boxing Cecilia Braekhus next year according to Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn who now promotes both fighters.

'Those two are on a collision course' - Eddie Hearn hypes possible Katie Taylor/Cecilia Braekhus showdown

Last night in Monte Carlo Braekhus made the tenth defence of her unified World welterweight title when she outclassed a former Taylor opponent Victoria Bustos to extend her unbeaten pro record to 36 fights. The Columbian born Norwegian based fighter holds six different belts in the division.

Hearn insisted afterward that a Taylor/Braekhus showdown is on the card for 2020.

"Of course, the future is Katie Taylor. They're undisputed world champions, I think another fight for both in the spring and then a summer fight. It's the biggest fight in boxing. I think we need to make that fight.

"Cecilia has broken down the doors in professional boxing. She wants to make sure we can get the biggest fights. Those two are certainly on a collision course. I think in 2020, you'll definitely see that fight."

Braekhus has was standing alongside him added: "That sounds good to me"

But despite Hearn's optimistic pronouncements a Taylor v Braekhus showdown is far from a done deal.

There were numerous obstacles standing in its way not least the disparity in weight. Thirty-eight-year-old Braekhus fights in the 148lb welterweight division. Taylor is the undisputed 135lb lightweight champion.

She did move up to super lightweight (140lbs) for her most recent fight against Christina Linardatou where he captured the WBO title to become a two weight World champion.

However, at the post fight press conference both Taylor and her trainer Ross Enamait indicated that she wouldn't be fighting at a higher height in the foreseeable future.

So, it remains to be seen whether Braekhus, who is two and a half inches taller than Taylor, could slim down and fight at 140lbs.

The probable compromise is for them to fight at a catchweight of 142lb which would also mean their respective collection of world belts would not be at stake.

Taylor declined in invitation from Matchroom to attend last night's in Monte Carlo. She opted instead to make a surprise appearance on the Late Late Toy Show where she brought the house down when she wowed young boxer Ella Thompson.

It is believed negotiations will open shortly between the Taylor camp led by her manager Brian Peters and Eddie Hearn on a new contract for the Bray fighter whose first fight in 2020 is likely to be against seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano – though later than the mooted March 7 date.

Online Editors