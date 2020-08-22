'This time I respect the result...she is so good' - Persoon full of respect and praise for Katie Taylor

A BREATHLESS Katie Taylor was relieved to come through another thrilling battle with Delfine Persoon, as she beat her relentless Belgian rival on points once again.

As was the case with their first fight in New York last year, Taylor was pushed to the brink by Persoon, who piled on the pressure from first to last.

Yet, despite some at ringside believing Persoon deserved to take the verdict, Taylor was declared the winner as judges scored it 98-93 96-94 96-94 in favour of Taylor.

“I knew it was going to be a tough night as she is relentless,” said Taylor. “I stuck to my boxing a bit more and that got me the win in the end.

“You can’t relax against Delfine. She attacks all the time. What an amazing two fights we put on for women’s boxing.

“I think it was a much more convincing win tonight. I had to dig deep and show heart, and I did that to get a convincing win in the end.”

When asked whether she would consider a third fight with Persoon, Taylor laughed and asked the Sky Sport interviewee to ‘give her a break’ as the Belgian accepted she was second best this time.

“This time I respect the result,” said Persoon, who was convinced she had won the first contest in New York. “This time the weight was an issue for me, but I didn’t have the power to hurt her. Technically, she is so good. This time I accept she deserves to win. I have no problem with this.

“In the second round, I think I broke my nose. So many rounds of boxing with a broken nose was not easy. She is so good. I have no problem with this result. Well done Katie Taylor.”

Read More

Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson declared his belief that Taylor lost the fight by ‘at least a couple of rounds’, while world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua admitted it could have gone either way.

“It was close,” declared Joshua. “The judges have gone in favour of Katie and that is what counts, but it was another fantastic fight between these two great boxers. All credit to both of them.”

Former world middleweight champion Andy Lee insisted Taylor deserved to get the verdict.

“It was closer than it really should have been but Katie’s won the rematch and that debate is now done,” said the Irishman.

“Persoon can be at peace knowing she has lost to the better boxer. Katie keeps going from strength to strength."

Online Editors