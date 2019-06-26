Three more Irish boxers have ensured they will be among the medals at the European Games in Minsk today.

'This is what dreams are made of' - Irish boxers react to winning three more medals at European Games

Michaela Walsh, Grainne Walsh and Kurt Walker will be guaranteed at least bronze medals after their victories over German, Finnish and French opponents.

On Tuesday, fellow boxers Regan Buckley (light flyweight) and Michael Nevin (middleweight) also won their quarter-finals to place among the medals.

Michaela Walsh claimed a split decision win over reigning world champion Ornella Wahner of Germany to qualify for the semi-finals of the women's featherweight division.

the Belfast native was favoured by four out of the five ringside judges in the contest.

"I feel great, I felt a bit surprised that I had a split but obviously I was against the current World Champion," Michaela said afterwards. "It was amazing to get that win. I had a tough draw, but that’ll make winning the gold medal more worth it.

Ireland's Kurt Walker (right) on his way to winning his Men's Bantamweight quarter-final against France's Samuel Kistohurry, during day six of the European Games in Minsk. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

"Since she won gold in my weight my eyes have been on her - I've been wanting to fight her for a long time. I boxed her as a youth boxer in the semi-finals of the World Championships, and she beat me by one point and stole my dream of becoming a youth world champion, so I wasn't going to let her steal my dream of becoming a European Games champion.

"Thankfully I'm into the next stage now, but I'm not satisfied yet - the job's not done yet."

Grainne Walsh also secured a bronze medal, beating European champion and current world bronze medalist Elina Gustafsson from Finland in the welterweight division.

"This is what dreams are made of," a thrilled Grainne said.

"I’m actually a bit emotional, it’s a great achievement and I’m just delighted with myself. I felt my technique and my speed would be enough to beat her, I had to bite down hard – that’s two tough fights now in three days but the job is only half done now, I’m fully focused to go the full way."

Kurt Walker claimed Ireland's fifth medal at the Games in the bantamweight division. The fourth seed booked a place his semi-final place with a unanimous decision win over France's Samuel Kistohurry of France.

Two judges scored 30-27 in favour of Walker.

"It feels brilliant," he reflected afterwards. "It's probably the first ever time I’ve fought in that style : he was too fit to keep off and he would have caught me on the back foot so I had to fight his style which I’ve never really done, so I'm just glad I tried it and won myself a medal.

"That's two tough fights now, but I'm happy, I’m improving every time. Our team is flying at the moment so it's brilliant."

There could yet be more good news for Team Ireland this evening as Kellie Harrington takes on Italy's Irma Testa in the lightweight quarter-final (5.0pm Irish time), while Aoife O'Rourke fights Lauren Price of Great Britain in the middleweight quarter-final (5.45pm Irish time).

Online Editors