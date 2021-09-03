‘This city has a special place in my heart’ – Katie Taylor excited for Leeds title fight

Katie Taylor (left) at the weigh in for her fight against Jennifer Han. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Katie Taylor and her challenger Jennifer Han both successfully completed their weigh-in ahead of the world lightweight title fight in the Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds tomorrow night.

Taylor, bidding for her nineteenth consecutive win as a pro, tipped the scales 134lb and 12 ounces while Han, a 38-year mother of two from El Paso, Texas, was eight ounces lighter at 134.4 – both comfortably inside the 135lb limit.

The challenger lost 75lbs in the last three months to make the weight and earn the biggest pay cheque of her career. Her second son was born in March.

But she has only fought once in the last two years and faces an enormous challenge against Taylor, who is defending her IBF, WBA, WBC, WBA and Ring magazine belts in the outdoor show, which will be screened live by DAZN.

The Bray fighter is looking forward to fighting again in front of a live crowd. Her last three fights were held behind closed doors. She is also delighted to be fighting in the city as she has been a life-long fans of Leeds United. The club presented her with a shirt earlier this week.

“Some of my best memories as a kid are visiting this city, going to Leeds United games at Elland Road,” she said.

“This city has a special place in my heart and I never thought I’d have a chance to fight here. I’m just so excited about it.

"This is a huge fight for both of us, I don’t overlook anybody, I can’t afford to get complacent and when you do it’s when you start to actually lose fights. I have prepared for this fight just like I’ve prepared for any fight. I’m expecting a tough challenge on Saturday, and I’m prepared for that.

"I feel great, I know I can’t do this forever, but I still feel very fresh right now and I still have plenty more years in the ring. This training camp has gone great, I feel sharp and strong, I can’t wait to produce one of my best performances on Saturday night.”

"My team and I have travelled a long way, all the way from El Paso, Texas, to be here to show the world what we have. I’ve worked my entire life for this kind of opportunity and I’m excited to be here – it’s my time, “ said Han.

"It’s already been life changing, we’ve worked hard, and I’ve overcome many obstacles to get to this point. I’ve never fought on this kind of a stage, so this is going to be amazing.

"I do have a lot of respect for Katie, I’ve studied her and it’s time to shine on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, the dangers associated with professional boxing were underlined earlier this week when a female Mexican boxer died five days after being injured in a fight in Montreal, Canada.

Eighteen-year-old Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died from injuries sustained in a bout with Marie-Pier Houle on Saturday night at IGA stadium.

Zapata suffered a series of power punches in the corner of the ring and, after a solid uppercut, the Mexican seemed stunned near the end of the fourth round. A final right hook caused Zapata’s mouthguard to fly out and left her unable to return to her corner after the bell rang.

The on-site medical team rushed to her side, and she was immobilized on a stretcher before being rushed to a hospital by ambulance where she was placed in a medically induced coma, according to the Associated Press. Sadly, however, she did not recovery and died yesterday.