'They've tried to take my family's future away' - Kildare boxer Dennis Hogan loses controversial world title fight

Hogan looked to have done enough to win the WBO Super Welterweight title in Monterrey, but to the surprise of most observers Munguia won a majority decision after the judges returned scorecards of 115-113, 116-112 and 114-114.

Hogan, who is based in Australia, entered the bout with a 28-1-1 record and speaking on TV after the fight, he expressed his devastation with the contentious result.

"I felt so confident," Hogan said after the fight.

"You saw the way I was. I was landing more than him. If you properly count the punches you will see that I was well winning that fight. I was so comfortable. We knew we were winning."

Munguia claimed afterwards that he felt he 'definitely' won the fight, but then offered Hogan a rematch - even saying that he will fight the Kildare boxer in Australia.

"They offered us one [a rematch] straight away," Hogan said.

"They know, everybody knows. I'm not one to cry, I'll come back and I will win the title. They've just tried to take my family's future away. And I'll f*****g fight hard to take it back."

