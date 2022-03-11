‘They’re getting dirtier’ – Kellie Harrington laughs off new tactics to stop her at all costs

Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington as Permanent TSB were unveiled as the title sponsor for both the Irish Olympic and Irish Paralympic teams at the Paris 2024 Games.

Kellie Harrington is the new target for every lightweight female fighter in the world.

And opponents don’t mind what tactics they use to try and take her down.

The Olympic champion noticed the change in approach at the Strandja Cup tournament in Sofia last month where she won the gold medal.

“They’re trying to take me off the mat basically. They’re getting dirtier as well,” she said.

“They’re not even boxing anymore, just doing dirty little tactics. Like if you get close, they’re trying to push your head down or push their hand up into your face. You know all silly little things.

“But I just keep laughing and it p***** them off even more.

“I’d say it’s lack of respect. More desperation than anything. When you’re not getting your own way and you start to get desperate, you start to do stupid things. I wouldn’t. But some people do.

“You’re in the heat of a situation and you try and do what you do at all costs to win. That’s probably what they feel they have to do.”

Harrington acknowledges she didn’t box to their best of her ability in Bulgaria. Even though she didn’t feel any differently, her club coach Noel Burke told her afterwards that he had never seen her so stressed before.

“I didn’t have a clue that I was. It’s just amazing the way you carry yourself without knowing you are carrying yourself that way.”

She insists she doesn’t feel any extra pressure even though she is now the reigning Olympic champion.

“Look, I’m not afraid to lose. Not that I’m going out there (to Sofia) to lose. I’m going out to tournaments like that to test myself, to see where I’m at and see where these other girls are at, and that’s what I’m doing.

“If I go out there and am beat, then I’m beat. It’s sport, you get back up and go again. It doesn’t define me. The Olympic gold medal doesn’t define me either.

“I’m a good person, I like to make people happy, I’ve a good job - well I have a job, I don’t know how good it is! - and an Olympic gold medal is a nice thing to have, but it doesn’t define me as a person.

“No, I’m not afraid, I wasn’t go out there thinking I’ve got to win because I’m an Olympic champion. I’m going out there thinking ‘Let’s test the water, it would be nice to win, but let’s see what happens.’

“My life is the exact same, literally (as before the Olympics) The only thing that has changed is that I have a little bit more sponsorship now. I haven’t allowed the medal to define me. I am not going around.. ‘I am the dog’s b******* cause I have an Olympic medal,” said Harrington.

Boxing’s future in the Olympics has become even more problematic as a result of the decision of the International Boxing Association to maintain its business partnership with Russian state gas company Gazprom despite the war in Ukraine. However, Harrington remains optimistic she will get to defend her lightweight title in Paris.

“Look, I can never see them taking boxing out of the Olympics. The Olympics is boxing. I don’t worry about it. Because me worrying isn’t going to change any decisions anyways. But I just can’t see it happening.

“It was the same thing for when Covid happened, people were ‘Oh like it’s not going to happen, the Olympics will be cancelled.’ I was like, ‘Look, it will be what it will be. It will happen eventually.’ There is no point in worrying over something that hasn’t even happened yet.”

Harrington credits her partner Mandy for persuading her to take a break from boxing after the Olympics.

“I went away to Portugal for nine days (for a holiday) after the Olympics. Our national championships were coming up and a I was half training for them. But Mandy was telling me ‘you are not doing the nationals you need a break’. Eventually she got into my head.”

The postponement of the World championships which were originally scheduled for Istanbul in December due to Covid 19 meant there was no pressure on her to return to the ring until the New Year.

The championships have been rescheduled for May in Turkey. Harrington initially made her breakthrough to the world stage at the 2016 World championships in Astana when she won a silver medal in the light welterweight category.

Two years later she won the lightweight gold medal in New Delhi but missed the 2019 event in Russia due to injury.

She is planning to compete in Turkey though is unsure of her schedule until then.

“It’s kind of all last-minute with boxing – you get told at the last minute what you’re doing or where you’re doing it, all that kind of stuff. The real thing for any boxer is to always be ready. They could tell you next week you’re going on a training camp. You just have to be prepared. Always expect the unexpected basically,” she said.

*Kellie Harrington was speaking at the announcement that Permanent TSB is to become the new title sponsor of the Irish Olympic and Paralympic teams for Paris 2024. Harrington has also signed an individual sponsorship deal with the bank.