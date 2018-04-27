'They are running scared' - Katie Taylor's manager reveals big names have turned down fights with her

Katie Taylor ’s manager Brian Peters has revealed that potential opponents are walking away from life-changing paydays in a bid to avoid stepping into the ring with the golden girl of Irish boxing.

Katie Taylor’s manager Brian Peters has revealed that potential opponents are walking away from life-changing paydays in a bid to avoid stepping into the ring with the golden girl of Irish boxing.

Taylor will attempt to add the IBF lightweight title to her WBC belt when she takes on defending champion Victoria Noelia Bustos in New York on Saturday, with Peters admitting her promoter Eddie Hearn is struggling to get high profile opponents to commit to battles against his unbeaten champion.

"We are having some problems getting opponents lined up and it is frustrating," he states. "My message to these girls is simple; just get in the ring with Katie and see how you get on. "You will have your biggest payday ever, you will be on a massive show, you will get more publicity than you will ever need, lots of TV coverage and yet some of them are still saying no.

"Some of these girl that have the world title belts sell no tickets and have no pulling power in America, but they can become relevant by fighting Katie and need to be brave enough to get in the ring. At the moment, some of them are running scared. "I hope we can make some big fights because that is all Katie wants. She wants to take on the best and get all the belts as quickly as possible and I know she will beat anyone put in front of her. She wants all the belts in 2018 if we can make it happen."

Peters went on to reveal Taylor does not have a rolling contract in her promotional agreement with Hearn, as their relaxed partnership allows for fresh financial negotiations around each fight. "We knew what Eddie could deliver for us when we first went to meet him and there was a deal at the start for a few fights, but that came apart very quickly and we now negotiate on a fight by fight basis, which works well for everyone," states Peters.

"We have a great working relationship and having been a promoter myself working with Bernard Dunne, I know how it works. Every fight is different now, depending whether it is on Sky Box Office or on an American network and there has never been a problem in negotiating a fee. "Eddie is very fair, very straight. This was a step into the unknown for everyone and I just give great kudos to Eddie and Sky for introducing a lot of people to women’s boxing for the first time.

"Now we have some girls fighting who are big names and looking at the boom in boxing in general. Eddie deserves a lot of credit for putting boxing back on the map and I don’t know why some people give him stick.

"Eddie Hearn is the best promoter in the world. This guy works his backside off to make a success of his business and when you see him selling out massive stadiums on a regular basis, you have to give him all the credit in the world for reviving boxing in the UK.

"Boxing movies are coming out again, books are being released about the sport like never before and the coverage in the media is massive again and you have to give Eddie a lot of the credit for that. "He has been fantastic for Katie so far and always tells us that she is one of his favourite fighters, which is amazing when you consider the fighters he has on his books." Taylor’s fight against Bustos is third on the bill in New York on Saturday in a card headlined by former world champion Daniel Jacobs and American heavyweight star Jarrell Miller.

She is expected to step into the ring at around 2.30am, with the fight screened live on a Sky Sports.

Online Editors