'These comments don't make any sense' - Katie Taylor responds to Persoon €300k rematch offer and 'no guts' remark

KATIE TAYLOR has rejected an offer from her defeated opponent Delfine Persoon to travel to Belgium for an immediate rematch against the former WBC title holder. "It’s ludicrous actually," declared Taylor's manager Brian Peters.

Persoon's manager Filiep Tampere had offered a €300,000 purse for the rematch but Peters declared: "She is not in any position to be making any demands."

Persoon also accused Taylor of 'not having the guts' to come to Belgium to face her. "These comments don't make any sense," said Taylor.

While the Taylor camp are willing to fight Persoon again, they have repeatedly made it clear that it will be on their terms and it is unlikely to happen until next spring at the earliest.

"I think our reaction to her comments is on the table in front of us. These five belts speak for themselves. In fairness to her she is a good fighter and a great champion. But this was her first time to fight in the United States," added Peters.

"If she is that interested let her go to America and start making a bit of a name for herself. I suppose part of the problem is that every time Katie Taylor fights everybody expects her to win.

"We certainly give Delfine Persoon, the WBC champion plenty of respect. She is a great fighter. She had more knock-outs than Katie had fights. But we have our plans and our path set out and we will stick with that."

Taylor said the magnitude of her victory didn't sink in until 24 hours after the epic fight in Madison Square Garden when she sat down and discussed it with her family who were with her in New York last weekend.

"This is what I dreamed about since I turned professional - to have these five belts in front of me. The next day when I was with my family we talked about how far we have come over the last few years and where we are heading.

"To do it in Madison Square Garden in a fight of the year contender is special," said Taylor, who acknowledged that she didn't want to be involved in too many more fights in which the verdict went down to the wire.

Online Editors