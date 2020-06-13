| 16.5°C Dublin

There's nobody professional sport won't do business with if the price is right

Eamonn Sweeney

Daniel Kinahan has been credited with brokering the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Expand

We know who Daniel Kinahan is and we know what he is.

This is a man who has been banned from the USA under legislation previously used against Mexican and Colombian drugs cartels and who, according to the Criminal Assets Bureau here, "controlled and managed," the operations of a group involved in the drug trade which has "associations that facilitate international criminal activity in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America."

In the past four years the group has been involved in a gangland feud that’s led to 20 murders. Some of the victims were people with no connections to organised crime who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last year an EU report named the Kinahan group as major players in the European drugs trade.

