We know who Daniel Kinahan is and we know what he is.

This is a man who has been banned from the USA under legislation previously used against Mexican and Colombian drugs cartels and who, according to the Criminal Assets Bureau here, "controlled and managed," the operations of a group involved in the drug trade which has "associations that facilitate international criminal activity in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America."

In the past four years the group has been involved in a gangland feud that’s led to 20 murders. Some of the victims were people with no connections to organised crime who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last year an EU report named the Kinahan group as major players in the European drugs trade.

When the news broke on Wednesday that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua had agreed a deal to fight twice in 2021 it was obvious that Kinahan, who’s recently linked up with the KHK sports agency owned by Bahrain’s royal family, had played a major part in the negotiations. In Fury’s words, "Big shout out to Dan. He got this done, literally over the line."

But on Wednesday, as the English media revealed that the fight was finally in the pipeline, they were notably reticent about a figure so central to the process that it was his phone call to Fury which confirmed that "the biggest fight in British boxing history had just been agreed."

Who, the English sporting public might have wondered, was this mysterious Irish intermediary? The Daily Telegraph, to its eternal shame, described him as "a sometimes controversial figure during his time as a Dublin businessman," which might have led their readers to picture a developer with an occasionally bullish attitude towards the planning laws.

Other outlets including The Guardian, the Daily Express and Sky Sports didn’t mention Kinahan at all in their initial stories. So why the pussyfooting?

One reason may be a media fear of being denied access to a Fury-Joshua fight. MTK Global, the organisation which represented Kinahan’s first foray into the boxing game, imposed a ban on the Irish media for most of 2018 as an apparent reaction to questions about their founder’s dubious connections.

But the week’s soft coverage of Kinahan’s role in boxing also owes something to factors which are not specific to this case but inherent in the coverage of sport generally.

One is the lionisation of 'winners'. Get to the top of the tree and almost everyone wants to be on your side. Hence the widespread reluctance to ask difficult questions of Lance Armstrong in the past and Mo Farah in the present.

Kinahan’s role in the Fury-Joshua deal confirms him as a man on the way up with the potential to become one of boxing’s most powerful figures. The more powerful he becomes, the more slack he’ll be cut.

An even bigger problem is that in professional sport any moral or ethical qualms are seen as merely incidental to the business that really matters. Cranks like myself might bang on about virtual slave labour being used to build the World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the NBA training camp next to the prison camps in which the Chinese regime imprison huge numbers of the Uighur people or the fact that Manchester City is owned by members of an Emirates regime with a woeful human rights record. But who really cares as long as the show goes on?

The Kinahan clan might be appalling but so is Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime which hosted the last World Cup and the Saudi Arabian one which last year bankrolled a load of international events while in the real world attempting to bomb Yemen back into the stone age. There is no-one professional sport won’t do business with if the price is right.

That’s worth remembering at a time when a lot of self-congratulatory stuff is being written about sport joining the fight against racism currently being waged in the US and elsewhere. Because it may be the values of professional sport and those of social justice are not intertwined but diametrically opposed.

Focussing on statements of support made by famous sportsmen at times like this can merely be a form of celebrity worship. Progressive political organisations like Black Lives Matter tend to be driven not by sports stars but by political activists and ordinary citizens.

Most big stars prefer to abstain from such struggles. Millionaires tend to be a pretty conservative bunch. We like to make a great fuss of the moments when sports people put their heads above the parapet politically but the striking thing about these gestures is how rare they are.

John Carlos and Tommie Smith may have made a stand for civil rights on the podium at the Mexico Olympics, but they were the only ones to do so. The 105 other medals awarded to the US at the Games were accepted without any protest whatsoever.

By 1984 at the Los Angeles games, American athletes, black and white, were pioneering the jingoistic practice of wrapping yourself in the national flag on your lap of honour.

Colin Kaepernick attracted some support when he began to take a knee in the NFL but there was never anything like a majority of players following his lead. By last season the protests had entirely fizzled out and Kaepernick, effectively boycotted by the league’s clubs, was a prophet crying in the wilderness. It took the death of George Floyd to revive the issue.

Kaepernick’s initial gesture was an enormously brave, radical and challenging one. But when all the players take a league approved knee during the national anthems next season, it will merely be proof that the NFL, like many other major corporations at the moment, sees which way the wind is blowing and wants to protect the bottom line.

Perhaps the classic expression of sporting caution around political issues is Michael Jordan’s "Republicans buy sneakers too" comment when refusing to endorse a Democratic candidate in a 1990 US Senate election.

Jordan’s recent alacrity in proclaiming his support for Black Lives Matter probably has less to do with a burgeoning political consciousness than a realisation that these days you can sell more sneakers that way. Nike’s decision to build an advertising campaign around Kaepernick is proof of that.

But how much has really changed? These days it’s the Chinese rather than the Republican sneaker fan whose sensibilities must be taken into account. Hence the NBA’s panic when Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey stated his support for the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong last year.

Players and coaches alike distanced themselves from Morey, often employing the ‘what business is it of ours how a foreign government behaves in its own country’ line once popular among supporters of rugby tours of apartheid era South Africa. The previously admirable LeBron James’ criticism of Morey for endangering the financial interests of the players showed him to be Jordan’s true heir in terms of not just talent but political cowardice too.

Jurgen Klopp enjoys a reputation as the thinking liberal’s football manager yet when he was questioned about workers’ rights violations in Qatar during Liverpool’s visit there for the World Club Championship he also adopted the ‘none of my business really’ line. These are rich people and their moral stance will always be influenced by the financial implications of the matter in question.

Left-wing writer Naomi Klein suggested last week that the current worldwide protests are not solely inspired by anti-racism, but also link that struggle with young people’s concerns over the environment and their hunger for a more equitable economic order.

The more just, tolerant and green society envisioned by the protesters would be a better one for our children to live in. But it would also be one where there probably wouldn’t be a place for golfers, tennis players and boxers jetting from one dictatorship to the next. A situation like that where Manchester United paid Alexis Sanchez £400,000 a week while paying some club staff less than £7 an hour would be unthinkable.

Big-time professional sport is so ethically, financially and politically compromised that it can never play anything but the most superficial part in progressive politics. The people derided for suggesting that ‘sport and politics don’t mix’ are not entirely wrong. Sport may be part of the problem rather than part of the solution.

In the meantime Daniel Kinahan shouldn’t worry too much. As long as he keeps delivering the goods, plenty of people will queue up to kiss his arse. No questions asked.