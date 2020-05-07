| 16.4°C Dublin

'There’s no way he's going to beat me. He’ll have to kill me' - the night an Irish Olympic hero had a duel with death

Wayne McCullough celebrates after beating Jose Luis Bueno in Dublin. Picture Credit: David Maher/SPORTSFILE Expand

Wayne McCullough celebrates after beating Jose Luis Bueno in Dublin. Picture Credit: David Maher/SPORTSFILE

Eamon Carr

On a mild Wednesday afternoon in March 1996, I sat in front a roaring log fire in an elegant drawing room of Luttrelstown Castle.

Opposite me sat Wayne McCullough wearing a tracksuit over a sweat-suit. Towels were wrapped around his neck like warm winter scarves. The central heating was also pumping full blast.

While I was perspiring, the WBC bantamweight world champion appeared calm and unruffled.