'There is no pathway for young boxers anymore'

Seán McGoldrick

Funding - or the lack of it - has reached crisis point in a flagship sport

This year just 11 boxers are being funded directly by Sport Ireland Expand
Jude Gallagher celebrates beating Regan Buckley at the IABA Irish National Elite Championships. Photos: Piaras Ó Mídheach Expand

Jude Gallagher celebrates beating Regan Buckley at the IABA Irish National Elite Championships. Photos: Piaras Ó Mídheach

Enniskerry teenager Daina Moorehouse has all the credentials to be Ireland's newest female ring prodigy. The winner of two European underage titles, she was shortlisted for RTÉ's Young Sportsperson of the Year award in 2018.

She won the Irish light flyweight title on her elite debut last November and was also named as the female boxer of the championships.

The 18-year-old ought to be the poster girl of Irish amateur boxing ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. But like all but a handful of Irish boxers, she hasn't received a cent in direct funding from either the Irish Athletic Boxing Association or Sport Ireland.