'The support I get in this town is incredible' - Thousands turn out for Katie Taylor's Bray homecoming

Thousands cheered as Taylor took to the stage at the event organised by Wicklow County Council.

Master of Ceremonies at the event, RTE's Des Cahill, led the tributes to Katie while conducting a short interview with the boxer who also holds an Olympic Gold medal amongst her many trophies.

The crowd was also treated to videos of Katie's recent winning bout in New York's famous Madison Square Garden as well as clips of her previous victories in the ring.

Katie told the crowd: "The support I get in this town is incredible. It is always great to come back here."

Local councillor Irene Winters said: "It is truly an honour for Bray to welcome home Katie Taylor. We are immensely proud of her achievements to date and look forward to celebrating many more victories for Katie in the future."

