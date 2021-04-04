| -0.2°C Dublin

The SuperFight of a golden era - when Sugar Ray Leonard and Marvin Hagler clashed in $100m brawl

The SuperFight – Sugar Ray Leonard versus Marvin Hagler – was centrepiece of a golden era for boxing

Gladiators: Sugar Ray Leonard (right) and Marvin Hagler fight for the WBC and Ring Middleweight titles on April 6, 1987 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Brian Doogan

The brutal reality of life for Marvin Hagler, as it would be in death a few short weeks ago, was its smouldering injustice. Long before Joe Frazier, the ultimate fighters’ fighter, placed his arm around Hagler’s shoulder and told him why he was being victimised by larcenous home-town decisions and shunned by boxing’s powerbrokers — “You got three strikes against you: you’re black, you’re a southpaw and you’re good” — the future world middleweight champion, maybe the best in history, was a teenager in the Central Ward ghetto of Newark, New Jersey, a crucible of racial tension in the mid-1960s and a key reference point in America’s failure to acknowledge and atone appropriately for its original sin.

Segregation and poverty have created in the racial ghetto a destructive energy totally unknown to most white Americans,” the Kerner Commission constituted by President Lyndon B Johnson announced after 26 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured when Newark was consumed for five days by an infernal riot/rebellion. “What white Americans have never fully understood — but what [black Americans] can never forget — is that white society is deeply implicated in the ghetto. White institutions created it, white institutions maintain it and white society condones it.”

Forced throughout the siege into lying on the floor of their apartment in a tenement building where gunfire from the street smashed a bedroom window and left broken glass and bullets lodged in plasterboard above one of the beds, Hagler and his family wanted out of it. This was no way to live. “It was like the end of the world,” Hagler recalled.

