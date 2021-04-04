The SuperFight of a golden era - when Sugar Ray Leonard and Marvin Hagler clashed in $100m brawl

The brutal reality of life for Marvin Hagler, as it would be in death a few short weeks ago, was its smouldering injustice. Long before Joe Frazier, the ultimate fighters’ fighter, placed his arm around Hagler’s shoulder and told him why he was being victimised by larcenous home-town decisions and shunned by boxing’s powerbrokers — “You got three strikes against you: you’re black, you’re a southpaw and you’re good” — the future world middleweight champion, maybe the best in history, was a teenager in the Central Ward ghetto of Newark, New Jersey, a crucible of racial tension in the mid-1960s and a key reference point in America’s failure to acknowledge and atone appropriately for its original sin.

“Segregation and poverty have created in the racial ghetto a destructive energy totally unknown to most white Americans,” the Kerner Commission constituted by President Lyndon B Johnson announced after 26 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured when Newark was consumed for five days by an infernal riot/rebellion. “What white Americans have never fully understood — but what [black Americans] can never forget — is that white society is deeply implicated in the ghetto. White institutions created it, white institutions maintain it and white society condones it.”

Forced throughout the siege into lying on the floor of their apartment in a tenement building where gunfire from the street smashed a bedroom window and left broken glass and bullets lodged in plasterboard above one of the beds, Hagler and his family wanted out of it. This was no way to live. “It was like the end of the world,” Hagler recalled.

When the smoke cleared and the National Guard pulled out, leaving behind entire city blocks of charred ruins and almost apocalyptic urban prairie, his mother began the process of moving her family to Brockton, Massachusetts. If it was destiny that led Hagler into a boxing gym owned by the Petronelli brothers, Pat and Goody, lifelong friends of Brockton’s most famous son, Rocky Marciano, it was his own masochistic dedication to the pursuit of excellence which transformed him into the malevolent force of nature he became in the ring.

“When a man steps into the ring,” he would intone as a priest might profess his faith, “he’s going to war. That’s the way I look at it, that these guys are all trying to take something from me which I’ve been working long and hard for. There’s a monster that comes out of me. I think it goes back to the days when I had nothing. It’s hunger, I think that’s what the monster is.”

The bitter resentment which sustained his rage became honed in his own private prison in Provincetown, the fist at the end of Cape Cod’s arm, where he established a spartan training regime.

On the long, straight beach on the darkest, most eerie mornings when the wind and swells off the wild Atlantic might strip the innermost flesh off your bones, pounding the sand and the dunes in his heavy army boots and solitude would be the ghostly presence of Hagler, filling the vessel of his body with a terrible intensity to be unleashed on his next unfortunate victim.

Britain’s Alan Minter felt the full primordial tidal wave of Hagler’s ferocious assault, but in winning the world middleweight title at Wembley he would be denied the ultimate feeling of glory by the rancid, race-fuelled mob. Their missiles which rained down on Hagler and his cornermen, forcing them to flee the ring like burglars caught in the spotlight and compelling Harry Carpenter at ringside to declare these “the worst scenes we’ve ever seen at any boxing arena in this country”, further fuelled his profound sense of grievance. It was a moment Hagler never forgot.

When he came out of the corner to face the Hitman from Detroit, Thomas Hearns, he carried with him all of the frustrations and broken illusions of his life and took everything out on the overpowered challenger for eight minutes of awesome violence that will be spoken about with a kind of religious fervour for as long as people follow the fights.

Norman Mailer, chronicler of Ali-Frazier, Ali-Foreman and the United States campaign in the Philippines in the Second World War for his debut novel, The Naked And The Dead, said he had “never seen anything like it”. With blood streaming down his face from a deep cut on his forehead — “the doctor had a look and asked me how I was and I think I replied, ‘I ain’t missing him, am I?’” — Hagler dropped Hearns decisively and destructively in the third round. When the question was posed as to whom Hagler should fight next, one stunned observer was moved to suggest with a shudder, “How about Russia?”

At ringside in his tuxedo, working for the American cable network, HBO, Sugar Ray Leonard reflected candidly with a smile, “If ever I needed a reason to stay retired, that was it.”

* * * * *

Darkness was Leonard’s light during his

years away from boxing. The conqueror of Hearns and the Hands of Stone, Roberto Duran, the virtuoso world welterweight champion was at the peak of his powers and destined to challenge the bald ogre who ruled the middleweights when he suffered a detached retina in his left eye and, at the age of 26, was forced into premature retirement. Denied the stage he had illuminated as his sport’s most celestial exponent in the immediate aftermath of Muhammad Ali’s sad decline and exit, he descended into an abyss.

“I discovered alcohol and cocaine mix very well together, very easily, and I nearly lost it, I really did,” he acknowledged. “I went all the way to the edge and I nearly went over.”

With no arena in which to perform, no nemesis against whom he could add to the legend, nothing in his life providing him with the sharp clarity of focus he needed in order to feel fully alive — to be Sugar Ray — he plummeted so deep into unspeakable darkness until what he saw staring back at him did not bear contemplating.

The ghosts of two sexual abusers, one of them an Olympic boxing coach in whose hands he believed lay his prospects of winning a gold medal in Montreal in 1976, returned to haunt him and he was unable to exorcise these tortured demons from his mind. There were nights he came home, fuelled by his substance abuse, and allegedly manhandled his wife, Juanita. On one occasion she described how he pulled a gun and threatened to shoot himself. On another how he poured a can of paraffin over the floor and vowed to burn down the house if she left. His behaviour was erratic, out of control.

He woke up one morning hungover, his head feeling like it was in the bell tube of a trombone, the contents of his stomach threatening to erupt. An action movie was on the TV and every bullet that was fired reverberated in his head like a torturous, unrelenting shock. The only way he could kill the noise, he figured, was to take his own gun and put a bullet through the TV, which he did. “I just blew the TV out,” he recalled. “If I had stayed on that road, I wouldn’t be here today.”

The road he chose led him back to the bright lights, an abortive comeback featuring nine of the most unimpressive rounds he had ever boxed in his life against Kevin Howard, who floored him for the first time in his career before the journeyman got stopped on his feet. “Even before the knockdown I knew it was over for me,” Leonard admitted. “There’s no sense fooling myself or anyone else. I just can’t go on humiliating myself. I’ve retired from boxing for good.”

But whatever had fuelled those performances of sometimes frightening brilliance at his zenith — Verdi underscored with Stormzy’s language of the street — refused to leave him completely. Deep in his fighting heart, especially as the disappointment of his display against Howard, became a more distant memory, he still believed he retained the speed and accuracy in his hands, the fleetness of foot, the not insignificant punching power and, most of all, the audacity to attempt the supreme challenge of his life.

With Machiavellian intent, he used a toothpick to mine gold over dinner with Hagler at his restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland, drawing out of the middleweight king the revelation that his body was breaking down, that he was more prone to injury and cuts than ever before, that retirement was on his mind constantly.

While Hagler engaged in one more war against his Ugandan challenger, John ‘The Beast’ Mugabi, Leonard watched from ringside with the actor, Michael J Fox, and was convinced the long-time master of the middleweights no longer possessed the raging fire of old.

“He wasn’t the same guy and I said to myself, ‘It’s now or never.’ I turned to Michael and I told him firmly, ‘I can beat this guy.’ He said, ‘Sure you can, Ray.’ Then he handed me another beer.”

* * * * *

The feeling of being ringside for a fight of magnitude when men of such stature as Ali, Frazier, Foreman, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao take centre stage for the last dance is to experience a visceral fear and thrill unlike any other activity offered up in sport. Football, Ali said to Pele, is more beautiful than boxing, but the harsh reality of the ring and the spectacle of the big fight is something akin to witnessing close-up a primitive form of war. “It becomes almost physically unendurable to wait for the bell to ring for the first round,” Mailer affirmed in his magisterial account of Ali-Foreman, The Fight.

For four young members of a rock group from Dublin who were in Las Vegas to shoot a video for their song, ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’, and got introduced for the first time shortly before the opening bell to the Chairman of the Board, Frank Sinatra, the experience of the fight and the melodrama that surrounds great boxing occasions in Vegas was unforgettable.

“Can you imagine coming into Las Vegas, ‘Never Never Land’, and actually going to a Frank Sinatra show in the Golden Nugget at one in the morning after going to the Hagler-Leonard fight?” The Edge recalled. “It was amazing.”

Sinatra, one of the giants of Old Hollywood, was joined at ringside by the likes of Jimmy Connors, Gene Hackman, Tom Selleck, Joan Collins, Whoopi Goldberg, Bo Derek and Telly Savalas. Kirk Douglas could not be there only because he was being honoured by the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. His son, Michael, gave up his tickets to the fight to celebrate a special moment with his dad. “I wouldn’t have done that,” said Douglas Sr. “I’d have gone to the fight.”

It was that kind of attraction, boxing’s first $100m event, the dramatic centrepiece of a golden era for the sport, though many aficionados struggled to believe in its competitiveness and therefore the authenticity of The SuperFight.

“It’s as if Bjorn Borg decided to come back into tennis and got a bye into the Wimbledon final and was paid $12m for turning up,” declared Hugh McIlvanney. “We all love Sugar Ray. He possessed everything essential to the great fighting man’s armoury: superb technique, speed, fluency, imagination, punching power and a strong chin, and behind his dazzling good looks and the readily summoned charm there was the remorselessness of a street fighter. He was a great man. But what is being said about him now by his admirers relates mainly to what he was. I think he is more memory than substance, while thinking of Hagler along with other contemporary middleweights is enough to make a matchmaker feel like an undertaker.”

Leonard had sufficiently infiltrated Hagler’s mind, however, that he convinced boxing’s version of Attila to box with the boxer. In so doing, Hagler lost the greatest advantage he held, the ability to make Leonard feel he had made the gravest mistake of his life.

“The bell rang,” Leonard reflected, “and I’m moving around the ring like a rabbit. All of a sudden Hagler feinted and I lifted my hands up to my face and, just as I did, he pulled his gloves up to his face. I realised then, ‘Shit, he’s scared, too.’ That settled me and from that point on it was like the fight was choreographed.”

Budd Schulberg, the wise, old sage who provided Marlon Brando with the immortal line, “I coulda been a contender,” described Leonard’s victory on points as a compound optical illusion. Simply by summoning such nerve, resilience, strength, sharpness and courage and through being more competitive than most good judges had anticipated he could possibly be, Leonard appeared to be more effective and to be doing more than he actually was, Schulberg suggested, thus creating the illusion of victory.

Hagler had never been fortune’s child, he had always had to do it the hard way. Boxing’s final cut, delivered with not a modicum of regard for the outstanding champion he had been — “Hagler was perhaps the only long-time champion in boxing history to lose his title on such a close call,” Larry Merchant, the veteran American commentator, reflected, “by a single round,” — was stinging confirmation he would never have got a break in life had he not made happen himself. “It’s unfair, man,” he said, “it’s unfair.”

At home in the Lombardy region of Pioltello, less than 10km northeast of Milan, where he and his Italian wife, Kay, spent the majority of their time when they were not in New England, Hagler explained to me once why he could never forge any kind of relationship with Leonard in the years following The SuperFight.

He was almost two decades retired from boxing and a comfortable, cosmopolitan lifestyle in one of the world’s fashion capitals clearly sat agreeably with a man who embarked on a career in acting after departing boxing’s bloody theatre, studiously avoiding the temptation to return to the ring.

“When fighters respect one another they come to a truth about one another,” he said. “That’s why I’ve always said there’s something missing in Leonard. There’s no love. There’s not the respect you see between George Foreman and Joe Frazier and the reason is this: they showed to one another that they’re real men. Leonard didn’t come to fight that night, he came to survive.”

Pat Petronelli always shook his head whenever he reflected on Hagler’s last dance: “He said he’ll take this to his grave, he told me that himself. It’s more bitter to him than death itself.”

Brian Doogan is the author of the recently published book ‘The SuperFight: Marvelous Marvin Hagler - Sugar Ray Leonard’, the full story of a great rivalry and the background and build-up to the $100m fight. Available in bookshops and on Amazon.co.uk