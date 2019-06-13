'The rematch is inevitable' - Katie Taylor says she will face Delfine Persoon again

Katie Taylor says a rematch with Delfine Persoon is inevitable following their epic encounter in Madison Square Garden, where Taylor became the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Controversy followed in the aftermath of the fight with many questioning the judges' scoring of the contest and Persoon lodging a formal letter of complaint to the World Boxing Council.

Taylor acknowledged the close nature of the seismic clash with the Belgian, but believes she did enough to win the fight on merit early on.

"The rematch is inevitable. It was a very close fight and it could've went either way but I thought I did enough in the earlier rounds to nip the fight - and that's how the judges saw it as well," said Taylor on BBC 5 radio this morning.

"But, it was a close fight and a rematch is on the cards quite soon."

Taylor is overwhelmed by the euphoria and recognition she has received since unifying the lightweight belts.

"Being the undisputed champion is the pinnacle of boxing, it's surpassed anything I've done as an amateur. It's such an honour to be sitting here at the very, very top," said Taylor.

The Bray native picked the fight out as the one of the most difficult in her career and applauded her own personal resolve in the contest.

"I was expecting a very, very tough fight. I knew this fight was going to be the hardest of my career. I knew I was going to need to show a lot of heart and dig deep."

"And that was absolutely the case so it was a great win in the end."

Taylor paid tribute to the ferocious intensity of the encounter and hopes she can avoid the ecstasy that this competitive fight brought going forward.

"It was a very exciting fight, probably a bit too exciting for my liking. It was an absolute war for 10 rounds and I definitely don't want too many of those fights in my career."

Online Editors