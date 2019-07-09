Sport Boxing

'The interest in the rematch is going to be incredible' - Katie Taylor relishing return fight with Delphine Persoon

Undisputed World Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor in attendance at an exclusive Sky VIP event at The Lighthouse Cinema, Smithfield in Dublin. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
John Brennan

Katie Taylor is relishing a possible rematch with Delphine Persoon, the Belgian boxer she beat last month in a dramatic fight for the unified world lightweight title in Madison Square Garden.

She was speaking at a preview of 'Katie' - a movie on her life to be shown in cinemas soon.

"Look, were I am with all five belts and a contender for fight of the year. The fight with Delphine was probably a bit too exciting for my liking - but it was a great, great match and it makes the rematch all the more exciting," she said.

"The interest in the rematch is going to be incredible."

Persoon:
Persoon: "I landed more punches than she did." Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

And Katie has kickstarted that interest by watching the whole fight back, which is something she normally doesn’t do

"I usually watch just clips, to learn something from fights, but I watched all of this one. I was just more curious as to how the fight went."

And Katie said that the video bore out her initial instinct that she definitely won.

"And I'm a very honest person, I wouldn't say it if I didn't think that," she added.

Online Editors

