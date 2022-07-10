The IABA must end infighting and agree to reforms

It ought to be the best of times for Irish boxing. Right now, Ireland has one reigning Olympic champion, two world champions and one European champion. Yet administratively, the sport is a mess.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) hasn’t functioned properly for nearly a year, such is the level of distrust between the leadership of the organisation right up to chief executive level, and dozens of volunteers, many of whom hold senior positions at provincial and county level.

There has been one board meeting in 2022, while a meeting last month of the central council, which has responsibility for the day-to-day running of the organisation, failed to reach a quorum. The schism has fractured decades-long friendships.

Nonetheless, despite the turmoil and the departure of high performance director Bernard Dunne, the core activity — boxing — has continued at all levels, which underlines how committed both sides are to the sport.

But there are fundamental differences about how and by whom Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport should be run, which together with long-standing grievances and personality clashes has resulted in a toxic atmosphere engulfing the sport.

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers has waded into the middle of a very volatile situation, brandishing the Sword of Damocles over the entire organisation.

Sport Ireland, which bankrolls the IABA, appears to have reached the end of its tether dealing with the never-ending internal bust-ups. They want action now or they will cut funding to the IABA.

At a board meeting on Wednesday night, which was also attended b y Sport Ireland high performance director Paul McDermott, the minister officially informed the board that unless the IABA begins the process of reform, there will be an immediate 15 per cent cut in funding. The minister’s intentions were revealed in the Sunday Independent last weekend.

Furthermore, the IABA and clubs will not be able to access Dormant Accounts funding, or Sports Capital and Equipment grants. Funding through local authorities will be curtailed and an increasing level of funding cuts will be introduced over the coming months.

So, at face value the choice facing the club delegates who gather in Roscommon this morning for an extraordinary general meeting is stark. Unless three-quarters of the delegates present vote in favour of a motion to restructure the board of directors, then their organisation faces a bleak financial future.

In a joint statement, the chairman, Ciarán Kirwan, and chief executive, Fergal Carruth, said the future of boxing in Ireland is “grim”, with the sport facing long-term damaging restrictions unless there is reform.

But these warnings will almost certainly be ignored by the delegates today. The majority will be in belligerent mood. The chances of the motion receiving the required support of 75 per cent are slim.

In a stinging message posted on social media, Munster Council chairman Gerry O’Mahony — who may be elected president at today’s meeting — said the leadership “have lost any moral authority to lecture members”.

Volunteers involved in boxing administration tend to be ‘lifers’ and they have long memories. The origin of this dispute can be traced back to another EGM held in 2008, at which a decision was made to change the organisational structure of the IABA.

The motion was carried by four votes and it resulted in the IABA becoming a limited company with a board of directors. The decision was challenged in the High Court by members of the Dublin Board. They lost the case and the 31 members who brought the action were personally liable for €60,000 in legal costs. This left a long lasting sour taste.

But the more substantive complaint from volunteers is that they feel they have effectively lost control of their own sport due to the increasing influence of the board of directors.

For example, at an Oireachtas committee hearing into the departure of Billy Walsh to USA Boxing in 2015, it was revealed that the failed negotiations between the IABA and Walsh had been handled by appointed directors and the CEO, Fergal Carruth. None of the elected IABA directors were involved.

Today’s motion, which seeks approval for the appointment of six directors from outside the sport to a new board, has crystallised fears in the grassroots that they will have even less of a say in how the organisation is run in the future.

And that’s not the only gripe members have: 25 long-serving officials who were banished from the organisation late last year subsequently won their case before Sport Dispute Solutions Ireland (SDSI) and were reinstated. However, they still ended up out of pocket by at least €2,000 each, as they had to pay their own legal costs.

Furthermore, unless both parties agree, the SDSI findings are confidential. The IABA have declined to allow the details of the ruling to be published.

In the short term at least, a significant number of club delegates appear to be willing to take a financial hit and reject the reforms which were drawn up by an independent expert, Brian MacNeice, and include 64 recommendations. Delegates will only be voting on seven of those today.

Even though the Government bankrolls the IABA, clubs are not directly funded by the exchequer. Most of the money goes to the High Performance Unit as well as the administrative arm of the IABA. So, the threat by the minister to cut funding immediately will not discommode clubs in the short term.

Less than 40 per cent of the country’s 338 boxing clubs have registered to attend today’s meeting which has been switched to the Roscommon Gaels GAA Centre at Dr Hyde Park due to concerns over Covid. If the 132 delegates who have registered turn up, 99 of them will have to support the motions in order to reach the 75 per cent pass threshold.

Arguably the most eagerly awaited item on today’s agenda is the announcement of the results of the election for positions on the central council. All the key officer positions, with the exception of treasurer, were contested.

Five of the 25 members expelled last year are candidates. The opening of the ballots, which was due to take place last November, was postponed pending the outcome of the appeal to the SDSI. They were all cleared so the results can finally be announced today.

In the event of the incumbent president holding off the challenge of Gerry O’Mahony, and a majority of the remaining members of the executive winning their contests, then the odds on the reform package being eventually passed will shorten.

However, if a new-look executive is elected, it will strengthen the resolve of those who believe the organisation cannot move forward unless there is regime change at the top.

Whatever the outcome of today’s meeting, it is merely round one in the latest saga, one which will probably go the regulation 12 rounds.