The Coalminer's Daughter, the Fleetwood Assassin and the heartfelt letter that Katie Taylor sent to a legend

WIN, lose or draw, Katie Taylor will earn in excess of one million dollars for her fight on Saturday against Delfine Persoon.

Women’s professional boxing is finally emerging from the shadows. But it has been a painful journey for the pioneers. Nearly three decades has passed since Ireland’s first female professional world champion Deirdre Gogarty made her professional debut in Limerick on an unsanctioned card. It wasn’t until March 1998 that England’s Jane Couch, already a world champion, was successful in her claim for sexual discrimination against the British Boxing Board of Control.

In a landmark case, she won the right to box professionally in the UK. Meanwhile, Taylor was instrumental in persuading the International Olympic Committee to include women’s boxing in the programme for the 2012 Olympics. Appropriately, she won an Olympic gold medal in London. The trio are intrinsically connected through boxing but their links go much deeper. For many years, Don King was boxing’s king-maker. He promoted a world heavyweight title fight between Mike Tyson and England’s Frank Bruno in Las Vegas on the eve of St Patrick’s Day in 1996. Unbeaten in her 31 fights, Christy Martin was the leading female pro boxer in the world at the time. King promoted the 'Coalminer’s Daughter' and gave her a slot on the Las Vegas show against Gogarty.

The previous year Gogarty had unsuccessfully challenged for the IBF world lightweight title. She took the Martin fight at 10 days’ notice. Her purse was $3,000.

As expected, the headline act between Tyson and Bruno proved a damp squib, with Iron Mike ending Bruno’s inflated ambitions before the end of the third round. Instead, it was the brutal clash between Martin and Gogarty that stole the show. Though Martin won on points, Gogarty excelled – famously busting her opponent’s nose. The reporters at ringside were enthralled. A few weeks later, Martin became the first female fighter to feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Before long she was commanding $350,000 per fight. Jane Couch grew up in the Lancashire fishing port of Fleetwood. She used to tell her single mother that one day she’d be famous. "I would say ‘I’m going to do something big. But I just don’t know what it is’." A tearaway teenager, she led a life of booze, drugs and street fighting. Eventually, she was sent to prison for three months. In her mid-20s, she was working in a factory in Fleetwood, manufacturing rock.

Millions of the famous confectionery sticks were sold in the nearby seaside resort of Blackpool. One night after coming home from work she sat down to watch television. By chance, she flicked on Channel 4, which was showing a documentary about female stars Christy Martin and Deirdre Gogarty As she wrote in her autobiography, The Final Round: "When people say to you, do you remember exactly where you were when your life changed forever? Well, yes, I can absolutely. This was the moment I knew I had a future. I knew I wanted to box and that was that."I couldn’t believe it,” she recalls now in a phone interview from her home in Bristol.

"Women were allowed to box."

Couch had found her true calling – but her battles were only beginning. When she turned up at the local boxing gym the next day, they laughed at her. But she persisted and eventually a respected local trainer Frank Smallbone agreed to train her in secret. Inevitably the word leaked out, however, and Smallbone was stripped of his trainer’s licence. She moved to Bristol and secured her first professional fight against a policewoman in 1994.

She won the unsanctioned fight and made a jovial comment afterwards that it was brilliant to flatten a policewoman and get paid for it – her purse was £58. But throughout her career that flippant comment was repeatedly used to ridicule her. Women’s professional boxing was still banned in the UK and her first world title fight against France’s Sandra Geiger was in Copenhagen in 1996. Geiger’s 29 career wins had all been achieved via knockout. But Couch, dubbed the Fleetwood Assassin, won the IBF world super-lightweight title on points after a grueling slugfest, after which both fighters required hospital treatment.

However, it was an incident before the fight which left an indelible mark. She was ravenous after the weigh-in and went to the reception desk of the hotel to redeem the food vouchers the promoter had given her. She was politely told the vouchers were for the fighters.

"But I’m fighting for a world title," said Couch. "The meal vouchers are only for the male fighters," came the reply. Couch bought her own food. After expenses had been deducted, she made £200 for the fight.

But the cruelest blow of all came when her achievement didn’t even merit a line in the Boxing News. Drogheda’s Gogarty was inspired to take up boxing by the exploits of Barry McGuigan. But she had to move to the United States to pursue her dream. Eventually she headed for Lafayette, Louisiana and persuaded a former sparring partner of Muhammad Ali, Beau Williford, to become her coach. Sadly, he passed away last week at the age of 69 after losing his battle with lung cancer.

In the wake of the Martin fight, Gogarty’s profile rose in the US and Ring magazine named her the best pound-for-pound fighter in women’s boxing. On March 2, 1997, she beat Bonnie Canino in New Orleans to secure the IBF world featherweight title. But it was a bitter-sweet moment as she said years later.

"It was supposed to be my biggest pay day and I never saw a penny of it. I finally won the world title and the promoter scarpered, so nobody got paid. I mean, it’s funny now but it was pretty bad at the time.

"I’d quit my job and everything. I was supposed to get $12,500. That was huge money to me; it would have set me going for the future. But I never got a penny." She retired from professional boxing the following year but her achievements caught the attention of an 11-year-boxer in Bray called Katie Taylor, who sent her a letter congratulating her.

In a documentary about Gogarty’s career called Girl on the Undercard, Taylor spoke about the influence Deirdre had on her.

"You need heroes growing up and she was definitely one of mine. It’s boxers like her that have paved the way for the likes of us. I don’t think women’s boxing would be where it is today without the likes of Deirdre Gogarty," said Taylor.

Unlike the undisputed world lightweight champion, neither Gogarty nor Couch made any money from their professional career. "I ended up owing people money," recalls Couch, whose partner Brian is from Ballymote in County Sligo. But she will have the last laugh over the boxing establishment who sneered at her. Award-winning British actress and producer Suranne Jones is to star in and produce a six-part drama based on the life of the five-time world champion.

The series is likely to hit the screens in 18 months’time.

"I will make a lot more money from that than I ever did from my career.

"Professional boxing is cruel and regardless of whether you’re a male or a female boxer, unless you are very lucky it is going to cause you a lot of heartache and pain,” said Couch.

But thanks to the blood, sweat and tears of Couch, Gogarty and others, Katie Taylor has broken though the glass ceiling.