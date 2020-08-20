| 17.7°C Dublin

The Coalminer's Daughter, the Fleetwood Assassin and the heartfelt letter that Katie Taylor sent to a legend

Katie Taylor has a deep appreciation for the achievements of the female boxers who came before her. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile Expand

Sean McGoldrick

WIN, lose or draw, Katie Taylor will earn in excess of one million dollars for her fight on Saturday against Delfine Persoon.

Women’s professional boxing is finally emerging from the shadows. But it has been a painful journey for the pioneers. Nearly three decades has passed since Ireland’s first female professional world champion Deirdre Gogarty made her professional debut in Limerick on an unsanctioned card. It wasn’t until March 1998 that England’s Jane Couch, already a world champion, was successful in her claim for sexual discrimination against the British Boxing Board of Control.

In a landmark case, she won the right to box professionally in the UK. Meanwhile, Taylor was instrumental in persuading the International Olympic Committee to include women’s boxing in the programme for the 2012 Olympics. Appropriately, she won an Olympic gold medal in London. The trio are intrinsically connected through boxing but their links go much deeper. For many years, Don King was boxing’s king-maker. He promoted a world heavyweight title fight between Mike Tyson and England’s Frank Bruno in Las Vegas on the eve of St Patrick’s Day in 1996. Unbeaten in her 31 fights, Christy Martin was the leading female pro boxer in the world at the time. King promoted the 'Coalminer’s Daughter' and gave her a slot on the Las Vegas show against Gogarty.